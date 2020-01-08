Kyle Koenig Joins The Preston House & Hotel As Executive Chef

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preston House & Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Koenig as the new executive chef. Koenig will oversee the menu at the restaurant, located at the historic boutique hotel in downtown Riverhead.

Koenig is a familiar name in New York with a fine dining pedigree. Most recently, he served as chef de cuisine at Craft, Tom Colicchio's flagship New York City restaurant. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, he honed his culinary chops at fine dining establishments, including Cru, The Oak Room and Colicchio & Sons in New York City, as well as the North Fork Table & Inn and Topping Rose House on Long Island.

To welcome Chef Koenig, and to ring in the New Year, The Preston House is currently offering a three-course prix fixe dinner menu, available throughout the week, for only $35 per person.

The restaurant is also planning various culinary events, including a wine dinner series, over the next several months.

"We're thrilled to have Kyle join The Preston House family," said executive manager Jennifer Petrocelli. "He is a talented and passionate professional who cares deeply about making people happy with great food and excellent service. We'd like to invite the community to stop in to welcome him and to experience the exciting new Riverhead."

Koenig's New American cuisine emphasizes fresh, Long Island-sourced ingredients. Familiar dishes are prepared with precision, simplicity and creativity. A sampling from the current dinner menu includes: Sea Bream Crudo with serrano chili, dried black olive, yuzu and mint; Fettucine Verde with braised duck, cherry tomato, porcini mushroom & pecorino Toscano; and Braised Beef Short Rib & Lobster, with farro risotto, roasted sunchokes and oyster mushrooms.

The Preston House serves brunch, lunch, and dinner in an industrial chic dining room and also offers beautiful spaces for private dining, including a wine cellar and lounge that houses more than 800 bottles from around the world.

About The Preston House & Hotel

Located minutes from both the Hamptons and wine country on the North Fork, The Preston House & Hotel is a beautifully reimagined boutique hotel and restaurant. The1905 historical home boasts original floors, beams, fireplace, stonework, barn doors, and hardware, and was restored to its original elegance with modern refinements. The hotel, with 20 rooms and suites, is a top Long Island destination that has played a significant role in the revitalization of downtown Riverhead.

