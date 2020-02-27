Kyle McMeekin Joins Kobiton as Vice President of Channels

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobiton, Inc. an end-to-end mobile testing platform designed to enhance the mobile experience, today announced the appointment of Kyle McMeekin as vice president of Channels. In this role, McMeekin will lead the company's Strategic Alliances and Partner teams to drive success, customer value, and technical innovation within Kobiton's partner ecosystem, extending the company's market leadership. McMeekin is based in Atlanta and will report to SVP of Sales, Curtis Raines.

Kyle McMeekin comes to Kobiton from Tricentis, where he served as Director of Strategic Alliances. In this role, he helped spearhead many of the company's top alliances such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft. These efforts included driving future growth strategies and helping discover net new revenue channels. Prior to his time at Tricentis, he was an early employee of QASymphony where he led the Sales Engineering team.

"Kobiton's leading mobile testing platform and best-of-breed partnerships with global systems integrators and technology providers deliver meaningful value to customers," said McMeekin. "I'm excited to bring my skills and experience to lead these efforts going forward and drive even more opportunities for sustained global growth, technical innovation and customer success with and through our partners."

Kyle has spent the past 6+ years in the DevOps ecosystem working with dozens of global partners to help companies transform their software methodologies by leveraging a range of tools and cloud-focused technologies.

"We've long realized the importance of our strategic partners, and hiring someone of Kyle's caliber demonstrates our commitment to ensuring success in our partnerships," said Raines, SVP of Sales. "Kyle will drive innovation and success through our existing partnerships, while driving growth of our existing partner ecosystem to expand our global footprint."

About Kobiton

Kobiton enables organizations to build better mobile experiences by testing on real-devices while leveraging the latest in Appium test automation for seamless test script creation. Kobiton is a powerful mobile device cloud that allows companies to manage the devices they own and access real public cloud devices for efficient, comprehensive test coverage. Simple to use, easy to access from anywhere, and highly flexible, Kobiton minimizes costs while increasing productivity, so businesses can get apps to market sooner. The mobile device cloud platform offers centralized testing history and insights to improve collaboration across teams; access to the most in-demand mobile devices to supplement existing inventory; significant cost savings; and easy integration with preferred IDEs and development tools. More info at www.kobiton.com .

Media Contact:

Drew Williams

Director of Marketing

234945@email4pr.com

404-269-1473

SOURCE Kobiton