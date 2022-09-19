Kyle Morabito, Former Mergers & Acquisitions Attorney at National Law Firm, Joins EZ-ERC as Chief Legal Officer & Managing Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ-ERC, a fast-growing advisory firm specializing in assisting businesses in securing Employee Retention Credits (ERC), is excited to announce the addition of Kyle Morabito, Esq. as Chief Legal Officer & Managing Director. Kyle Joins CEO, Kenneth "Kenny" Dettman (CPA) and Managing Director, Maxwell Burns (CPA).

EZ-ERC combines decades of first-in-class, sophisticated tax advisory experience gained at firms such as Deloitte, KPMG, RSM, and Alvarez & Marsal, with legal support from some of the largest, most sophisticated law firms in the world to deliver ERC advisory services that are unmatched in the burgeoning ERC services industry. Where many ERC providers offer a "one-size-fits-all" approach, EZ-ERC provides a bespoke, white-glove service that is demanded by high-net-worth individuals and institutionally owned businesses.

Kyle previously worked at DLA Piper, McDermott Will & Emery, and Bilzin Sumberg and earned his law degree from New York University. Prior to law school, Kyle received his Masters in Finance from the University of Florida and worked at Merrill Lynch's Investment Bank in Manhattan. Most recently, Kyle has gained a decade of experience advising private equity funds and publicly traded companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions and general corporate law matters.

"I am thrilled to be working alongside Kenny and the management team at EZ-ERC–I haven't had this much fun in a while," said Kyle. "In combining Kenny, Max, and Jeff's tax knowledge with my legal insight into the ERC legislation, we feel as though we provide our clients with a complete and well-rounded ERC advisory experience. It is not difficult to provide great service when you have a group of professionals that have a passion for their craft and love working together." Kyle, Kenny, and Max have known each other since college, so moving to Fort Lauderdale and joining forces to form EZ-ERC is a homecoming of sorts.

EZ-ERC is one of the only ERC advisory firms in the U.S. to have CPAs from the largest tax firms in the world under the same roof as attorneys from the largest law firms in the world collaborating to simultaneously analyze their client's ERC positions. This service truly distinguishes EZ-ERC from its competitors, as, to properly advise an ERC client, a firm must have CPAs calculate the credit amount, and have an attorney that specializes in the ERC opinion on the client's ERC eligibility.

EZ-ERC has had the privilege of helping over five hundred businesses in the U.S. navigate the convoluted and time-consuming process of applying for and obtaining an ERC. To date, EZ-ERC has claimed over $390 million in ERC.

Kyle is the latest addition to the growing and evolving leadership team at EZ-ERC. The goal is to strategically form a well-rounded group of professionals at the helm to keep up with increasing ERC client demand and concurrently plan for the development of the next phase of "EZ" tax and advisory services.

