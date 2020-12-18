Kyle O. Colle, D.O., FACOS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyle O. Colle, D.O., FACOS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Neurological Surgeon in the field of Medicine and for his professional excellence at Regional Brain and Spine, LLC.

Having devoted 12 years to his career with Regional Brain and Spine, LLC, Dr. Colle specializes in minimally invasive surgical procedures of the spine and brain including degenerative spine disease and spinal tumors. Dr. Colle can perform endoscopic techniques for treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome and is among one of the few area Neurosurgeons offering minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion procedures, oblique lateral lumbar interbody fusion (OLLIF) and is the only Neurosurgeon in the area that performs deep brain stimulator procedures for essential tremor, Parkinson's disease, and dystonia. Additionally, Dr. Colle offers cryopreserved amniotic suspension injections for osteoarthritis and painful joints when other therapies have failed or are not enough. Dr. Colle maintains his excellent reputation for his down-to-earth and accessible style that helps patients feel at ease under his care.

In 2021, Dr. Colle is looking forward to joining the team at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida and the Spine Center; both located in Ft. Myers, Florida.

To prepare for his distinguished career, Dr. Colle graduated from Nova Southeastern University with his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine degree in 1996. Following which he completed a general surgery internship at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, a neurosurgical residency at Long Island Jewish/North Shore University from 2000-2007, and a Neurosurgical complex spine fellowship, which he received from the Barrow Neurological Institute in 2008.

Prior to his medical training, he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree from Florida Southern College. Dr. Colle proudly served in the HHC 17th AVN BDE as an Army Brigade Flight Surgeon in Seoul, South Korea 1997-1998 and served as General Medical Officer at the Martin Army Community Hospital at Ft. Benning, Georgia. With a commitment to excellence, he is Board Certified in Neurological Surgery by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery.

Dedicated to staying current with the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Colle maintains active memberships with the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, The American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, Missouri State Medical Association, Missouri State Neurological Association, Omicron Delta Kappa, Pi Kappa Alpha, and Lambda Omicron Gamma. Dr. Colle has also earned the prestigious recognition as a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons.

When he is not practicing medicine, Dr. Colle enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, traveling, skiing, hunting, and fishing.

Dr. Colle dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Volker Sonntag, M.D., Dr. Mitchell Levine, M.D., and Dr. Hamid Abbasi.

To learn more, please visit https://www.rbswebsite.com/kyle-o-colle/ and https://www.jointimplant.com

