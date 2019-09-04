Kyle Richards and Fashion Designer Shahida Clayton Launch New Collection at NYFW

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 8th, fashion designer Shahida Clayton of Shahida Parides and Actress and Television Personality Kyle Richards will be debuting their new women's clothing brand, Kyle and Shahida, in a runway show at Pier59 during New York Fashion Week.

Kyle and Shahida is a women's contemporary ready-to-wear brand consisting of resort wear, separates, jumpsuits, rompers, dresses and red carpet/evening looks. The first collection of Kyle and Shahida is deeply inspired by nature and wildlife, and they incorporated that theme into their custom printed fabrics- tropical plants, florals, sea shells, fish, butterflies, exotic birds and animals of the Serengeti. This presentation is "See-Now-Buy-Now", and on Monday, September 9th, the SHOP section of the brand's website, www.Kyle-Shahida.com, will go live and the collection will be made available for pre-order purchase, with a three week turn around for delivery.

"As a longtime fan of Shahida, I am beyond thrilled to be collaborating with her on our new line Kyle and Shahida. Our collection of chic ready-to-wear is beautiful, luxurious, flattering and comfortable. Our prints are inspired by our travels and love of animals and nature. I cannot wait for everyone to see what we have been working on!" – Kyle Richards

"Kyle has been a friend of mine for some time now, and she has a truly fabulous sense of personal style. I am really excited to debut our brand at New York Fashion Week, and begin this new incredible business venture beside her." - Shahida Clayton

Sponsors of the Kyle and Shahida Runway Show include:

** Make-up: Runway Rogue by Patricia Hartmann. @runway.rogue @patricia.hartmann

** Hair: GHD North America. @ghd_northamerica

** Skincare: Franz Skincare. @franzskincareusa

** Shoes: Femmes Sans Peur. @fspworld

** Jewelry: Kenneth Jay Lane & Caroline Neron. @kennethjaylane @nerondesigns

** Hats: Eugenia Kim. @eugeniakimnyc

Additional event sponsors include:

** Esteban Osuna. @esteban.osuna

** The Agency: @theagencyre

Celebrities so far confirmed to walk in the show include, but not limited to:

** Erika Girardi, ** Teddi Mellencamp, ** Denise Richards, ** Lisa Rinna, ** Dorit Kemsley, ** Sophia Umansky, ** Patricia Hartmann, ** Caroline D'Amore, ** Carolina Neron, **Pooja Batra

For more information on Kyle and Shahida, please visit them on the web at www.kyle-shahida.com and on IG at @kyleandshahida.

