Kyle Richards and Fashion Designer Shahida Clayton Launch New Collection at NYFW
Actress and TV personality Kyle Richards and fashion designer Shahida Clayton are launching their new women's contemporary fashion brand- Kyle and Shahida at New York Fashion Week
Sep 04, 2019, 07:11 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 8th, fashion designer Shahida Clayton of Shahida Parides and Actress and Television Personality Kyle Richards will be debuting their new women's clothing brand, Kyle and Shahida, in a runway show at Pier59 during New York Fashion Week.
Kyle and Shahida is a women's contemporary ready-to-wear brand consisting of resort wear, separates, jumpsuits, rompers, dresses and red carpet/evening looks. The first collection of Kyle and Shahida is deeply inspired by nature and wildlife, and they incorporated that theme into their custom printed fabrics- tropical plants, florals, sea shells, fish, butterflies, exotic birds and animals of the Serengeti. This presentation is "See-Now-Buy-Now", and on Monday, September 9th, the SHOP section of the brand's website, www.Kyle-Shahida.com, will go live and the collection will be made available for pre-order purchase, with a three week turn around for delivery.
"As a longtime fan of Shahida, I am beyond thrilled to be collaborating with her on our new line Kyle and Shahida. Our collection of chic ready-to-wear is beautiful, luxurious, flattering and comfortable. Our prints are inspired by our travels and love of animals and nature. I cannot wait for everyone to see what we have been working on!" – Kyle Richards
"Kyle has been a friend of mine for some time now, and she has a truly fabulous sense of personal style. I am really excited to debut our brand at New York Fashion Week, and begin this new incredible business venture beside her." - Shahida Clayton
Sponsors of the Kyle and Shahida Runway Show include:
** Make-up: Runway Rogue by Patricia Hartmann. @runway.rogue @patricia.hartmann
** Hair: GHD North America. @ghd_northamerica
** Skincare: Franz Skincare. @franzskincareusa
** Shoes: Femmes Sans Peur. @fspworld
** Jewelry: Kenneth Jay Lane & Caroline Neron. @kennethjaylane @nerondesigns
** Hats: Eugenia Kim. @eugeniakimnyc
Additional event sponsors include:
** Esteban Osuna. @esteban.osuna
** The Agency: @theagencyre
Celebrities so far confirmed to walk in the show include, but not limited to:
** Erika Girardi, ** Teddi Mellencamp, ** Denise Richards, ** Lisa Rinna, ** Dorit Kemsley, ** Sophia Umansky, ** Patricia Hartmann, ** Caroline D'Amore, ** Carolina Neron, **Pooja Batra
For more information on Kyle and Shahida, please visit them on the web at www.kyle-shahida.com and on IG at @kyleandshahida.
SOURCE Kyle and Shahida
