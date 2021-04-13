KYLE TODD, P.C.: LA City library employee allegedly grossly harassed by supervisor, including directives to remove her stockings at work; no action taken after 14 incident reports filed

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A former Administrative Clerk, represented by employee rights firm Kyle Todd, P.C., and former employee of the City of Los Angeles ("City of LA") public library system, is claiming that she faced severe sexual harassment for two years. In her original complaint filed on February 19, 2021, this individual, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims she was sexually harassed by her supervisor, Gene Estrada.

In the lawsuit, the alleged victim states that Estrada made constant inappropriate comments towards her, including commenting on her lipstick color, calling her "baby," and telling her he liked looking at her when she crossed the room. Estrada also touched her inappropriately multiple times, she claims, by embracing her and pressing her upper back into his body, leaning his hip and groin area on her shoulders while seated, and grazing her breasts.

The most egregious sexually motivated comment alleged occurred in July of 2019. Estrada, commenting on the aggrieved party's appearance, said she should "Go to the bathroom and take off [her] stockings." The alleged victim declined, stating she was uncomfortable; however, the lawsuit claims, Estrada insisted, saying "Go to the bathroom right now and take off your stockings."

Over the span of her time working at this particular City of LA library branch, the alleged victim claims she filed 14 incident reports against Estrada, but no action was ever taken against him.

The aggrieved party is represented by attorneys Kyle Todd and Samantha Johnson, of Kyle Todd, P.C. Requests for comment can be directed to attorney Todd, at (323) 208-9171.

SOURCE Kyle Todd, PC

