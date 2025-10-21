KYLIE COSMETICS CELEBRATES A DECADE OF BEAUTY WITH 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kylie Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics are celebrating a decade of beauty innovation and cultural impact – a significant milestone that commemorates the brand's evolution from a viral phenomenon to a global beauty empire.

Kylie Jenner hosts pop-up launch party to celebrate 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in November 2015 – inspired by her love of makeup, she created her debut product, the Kylie Lip Kit, to fill a gap in the market she saw when she had trouble finding lip liners and lipsticks that matched. The Lip Kit sold out in less than a minute of launch, and instantly disrupted the beauty industry with its direct-to-consumer model. What began with that iconic product has since grown into a full-scale global cosmetics powerhouse, now developed in partnership with Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), with clean and vegan formulations that deliver high performance, high pigment, and long-lasting color.

"I have always loved makeup, and believed it's really important to pursue something you love – and I've had the honor of doing what I love for the last 10 years with Kylie Cosmetics," said Kylie Jenner. "When I started Kylie Cosmetics, my goal was to create high-quality, accessible products that I truly loved and used. I wanted to ensure each product was designed for a specific purpose, and helped people feel their best when they wore it. A decade later, that commitment is stronger than ever, with our shift to clean and vegan formulas, our expansion into new countries, and all the incredible new product launches that showcase our innovation. I am so proud of what we have built and can't wait for what's next."

This dedication to innovation and quality is evident in several key milestones throughout the brand's history. Following the initial success of the Lip Kits, Kylie Cosmetics rapidly expanded its offerings to include a full line of face, eye, and brow products, building a comprehensive beauty portfolio with over 400 SKUs, including expanding into the complexion category by launching foundation, concealer, and an award-winning Skin Tint Blurring Elixir. In 2021, the brand underwent a full relaunch, reformulating its entire line with clean, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients to deliver the high-quality, high-performance products fans love. Since then, Kylie Cosmetics has become available in over 65 countries, continuing to disrupt the marketplace with innovations across color, skincare, and most recently, fragrance. Her first fragrance, Cosmic Kylie Jenner, became an instant blockbuster success, ranking as the bestselling fragrance launch in the USA and UK in 2024. As the brand looks ahead, it remains committed to its legacy of innovative products and inspiring a new generation of beauty lovers.

To celebrate this milestone, the brand is launching a limited-edition King Kylie Collection, which pays tribute to the original King Kylie era by blending nostalgia with a modern feel. The collection features a new eyeshadow palette inspired by Kylie's ever-changing hair colors, lip glazes reminiscent of her very first glosses, and the best-selling Matte Lip Kits re-released in the original packaging and shades from the brand's 2015 debut. The collection also includes a highlighter brush and a loose powder highlighter to complete the look. The collection debuted on KylieCosmetics.com on October 18th, and will roll out to omnichannel retailers.

Kylie Cosmetics will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and the launch of the limited-edition King Kylie collection with a pop-up in WeHo, Los Angeles, from Saturday October 18th – Sunday, October 26th. Consumers will be able to shop the King Kylie collection in-person for the first time, as well as exclusive pop-up merch and the brand's fan-favorite products and best-sellers.

