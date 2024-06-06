Kylie Cosmetics Launches at Ulta Beauty at Target, Featuring an Assortment of Kylie's Most Iconic Lip Products

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning June 9, international beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, will debut at Ulta Beauty at Target with a curated collection of Kylie's most iconic and bestselling lip products such as Matte Lip Kit, Tinted Butter Balm, and High Gloss. A limited assortment will be available online at target.com/ultabeauty the same day. This exciting partnership marks a significant moment for beauty enthusiasts, bringing the renowned products closer to fans nationwide.

After originally launching direct-to-consumer in 2015, Kylie Cosmetics debuted in physical retail at Ulta Beauty in November 2018 with a permanent product offering, available in every store location across the country. The expansion of Kylie Cosmetics into Ulta Beauty at Target is a key milestone for the brand's important and strategic partnerships with both retailers.

"We are excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty at Target – I created Kylie Cosmetics to give access to the makeup products that I love and use, and I can't wait to give more people the opportunity to shop and experience our products in-store across the country," said Kylie Jenner.

"We know so many beauty enthusiasts love Kylie Cosmetics, so I can't wait for them to see the special collection curated just for Target," said Rick Gomez, Target's executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer. "Through Ulta Beauty at Target, we're offering Kylie's best selling items including the Matte Lip Kit, High Gloss and more. This kind of prestige experience is what makes our partnership with Ulta Beauty so special. And we're excited to continue building on the power that comes from bringing our brands together to change the way people shop beauty."

"As Kylie Cosmetics' first-ever retail partner, we're so thrilled to support the brand's continued growth and expansion as it makes its debut at Ulta Beauty at Target," said Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer, Ulta Beauty. "We've been proud partners since 2018 and through this added touchpoint, we're creating even more convenience for guests to shop and discover prestige beauty offerings from one of the most beloved brands in beauty. This next phase for Kylie Cosmetics underscores its strong resonance with beauty enthusiasts everywhere and exemplifies the unique possibilities that can come to life through our partnership with Target."

In 2015, Kylie Jenner embarked on her beauty business with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits - a collection of three liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners. Since then, Kylie expanded her beauty empire with 400+ SKUs across eye, complexion, and countless innovations in lip. In 2021, supported by global beauty powerhouse Coty, Kylie Cosmetics relaunched with new and improved formulas that are carefully crafted with clean and vegan ingredients that deliver on trend, high-quality, high-pigment, and high-performance formulations that fans around the world have come to love. The beauty empire is now available around the world in over 50 countries

Core Lip Collection -

Matte Lip Kit: an iconic duo for a perfect ready-to-go lip routine to create highly pigmented, long-lasting matte lip looks

Velvet Lip Kit: the perfect duo for a velvety, demi-matte lip look with one-swipe high color payoff

Matte Liquid Lipstick: a true matte formula that glides on effortlessly and offers 8-hours of wear without drying the lips

Tinted Butter Balm: color and care collide with this 12-hour hydrating balm that offers high color payoff and results in a moisturizing, luminous shine finish

High Gloss: offering multi-dimensional shine and color, it glides on easily to leave lips looking luminous and glossy without stickiness

Matte Lipstick: highly pigmented & weightless color in just one swipe, featuring a moisture-rich formula with hyaluronic acid (sodium hyaluronate) providing up to 8 hours of hydration

Crème Lipstick: this creamy, comfortable formula delivers a color-rich, satin sheen finish, all while hydrating and moisturizing for 8 hours

Precision Pout Lip Liner: this ultra-precise wooden pencil features a waxy texture and long-lasting formula that stays put without smudging or feathering

Plumping Gloss: your go-to for a comfortable, fuller and ultra-shiny pout, its lightweight formula provides a refreshing, tingling sensation while softening and smoothing lip lines

Lip Oil: this formula hydrates, comforts, and leaves lips looking smooth and naturally plumped. Formulated with a Nourishing Complex, it has a rich, conditioning texture that combines the shine of a lip gloss with the moisture-sealing effects of a balm

Sugar Lip Scrub: the perfect self-care treat, this lip scrub gently exfoliates and buffs away dead skin cells while helping to replenish lips' moisture

About Kylie Cosmetics

Inspired by her love for makeup and passion for business, Kylie launched her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics in November 2015. The debut product, the Kylie Lip Kit, sold out in less than a minute and Kylie's direct to consumer retail concept disrupted the beauty industry. Her eCommerce site KylieCosmetics.com is now one of the most successful online stores in the world today and in March 2019, Kylie Cosmetics was recognized by Fast Company as one of the 'The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies' for "authentically connecting with an entire generation." In May 2019, Kylie launched her skincare brand, Kylie Skin, featuring products that are cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types. In July 2021, Kylie announced the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics as clean and vegan, with first-time global availability through select brick and mortar retailers such as Harrods and Selfridges in the UK, Douglas in Europe, and Mecca in Australia along with a new Direct-to-Consumer website where consumers are able to shop both Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics.

