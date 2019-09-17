Kylie Ellison Richardson, TX Massage Therapist Announces Website Launch

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Licensed massage therapist, Kylie Ellison, LMT is pleased to announce the launch of her new massage business in Richardson, TX.

Why another massage therapist you may wonder? As per Kylie, "I help both men and women achieve better health and fitness in 60-90 minutes so they can make that the best part of their day! Our lives are hectic, and we are all stressed about work, school, kids and family pressures. You need a mental outlet where you can go and relax, recover and re-charge."

With her massage, she puts your body at ease with her signature massage style. She also goes on by saying on her web page:

"My 'style' of massage is very therapeutic, using lots of myofascial releases, trigger point therapy, and stretches, incorporated into a relaxing full body massage. I love the challenge of figuring out which techniques will benefit my clients the most! I truly believe in the power of a good massage and know firsthand what a difference it can make."

She offers various modalities covering treatments ranging from 60- 90 minutes which includes hot towels, warm stones, and essential oil aromatherapy.

If you want to incorporate medical and orthopedic massage into your lifestyle, learn more about this Texan offering excellent service and check out her massage therapy website.

About Kylie Ellison

A native of Tyler, TX - Ms. Ellison has a seasoned licensed therapist with great reviews and over 9 years of experience healing people through her art of massage. For driving directions visit her Google map address .

