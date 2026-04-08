Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Expands with k2o by Sprinter: Setting The Standard for Beauty-Led Hydration

After the party, it's time to hydrate beautifully

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinter, the bold vodka soda founded by entrepreneur and multihyphenate Kylie Jenner, today launches k2o by Sprinter, an extension of the brand rooted in functional hydration and beauty.

Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Expands with k2o by Sprinter Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Expands with k2o by Sprinter

k2o by Sprinter debuts with Advanced Skin Hydration Mix—effortless, on-the-go drink sticks thoughtfully formulated with targeted, benefit-driven ingredients to help you look and feel your best. Advanced Skin Hydration Mix is formulated with electrolytes, hyaluronic acid, and Verisol® Bioactive Collagen peptides and was developed alongside leading R&D experts. Powered by Verisol® Bioactive Collagen—clinically shown to improve skin elasticity and reduce eye wrinkles in as little as four weeks, and to increase skin hydration in eight weeks—the formula supports smoother, firmer-looking skin from within. It is available in Strawberry Lychee, Peach, Watermelon Lime, and a Variety Pack.

"Beauty has always been at the center of everything I do and creating k2o by Sprinter feels like the natural next step", said Jenner. "It's all about that glow that starts from within — whether you're getting ready for a night out or taking a moment to reset the next day, k2o fits right into your routine."

Jay Hunter will lead Sprinter as Chief Executive Officer and oversee the expansion into this new category. Jay brings deep consumer insight to the company through strategic leadership, omnichannel marketing, and data-driven growth.

"This marks the beginning of a new era of beauty-led hydration," said Hunter. "Having spent years immersed in CPG brands and the evolving wellness industry, it's clear that today's consumer is looking for solutions that are both functional and emotionally resonant. k2o was built to elevate an everyday essential into a ritual—one that supports beauty from the inside out. Launching this new category with Kylie is just the start, and we're proud to help shape what modern hydration looks and feels like."

The expansion is led by Night - the management company and venture studio behind Feastables with MrBeast and Tone with AMP. k2o is the newest brand to be launched with Night's venture studio, which has built 15 companies with the world's most influential talent and operators. The company is also backed by House Capital and K5 Global, the firm behind 818 Tequila and Khloud Foods.

"We're thrilled to continue to partner with Kylie Jenner with the launch of k2o by Sprinter," said Michael Kives, co-founder and managing partner of K5 Global. "She continues to set the pace as a modern entrepreneur, and k2o is a clear fit for today's consumer who cares about hydration, function, and beauty."

Priced at $39.99 for 20 count pouches, k2o by Sprinter is available nationwide on drinksprinter.com, TikTok Shop and will be available internationally in 180 countries on iHerb on April 16. It will also be available on Amazon this summer.

About Sprinter

Founded by entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, Sprinter is a bold and juicy RTD vodka soda made with real fruit juice, premium vodka and sparkling water. Using the highest quality ingredients, Sprinter delivers vibrant and fruit-forward flavor profiles in four award-winning flavors - Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit and Lime. Sprinter is 100 calories, 4.5% ABV, gluten-free, with no added sugars.

Kylie designed Sprinter to be the life of the party – your co-host in a can. Sprinter is available nationwide in an 8-can variety pack. For more information, follow @drinksprinter and visit drinksprinter.com.

About k2o by Sprinter

Founded in 2024 by entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, Sprinter is a bold and juicy RTD vodka soda made with real fruit juice, premium vodka and sparkling water. k2o by Sprinter is a new extension of the brand rooted in functional hydration and beauty. Designed to be effortless and on-the-go, k2o drink sticks are thoughtfully formulated with targeted, benefit-driven ingredients to help you look and feel your best. The debut product, Advanced Skin Hydration Mix, features electrolytes, hyaluronic acid, and verisol® bioactive collagen peptides, and is available in Strawberry Lychee, Peach, and Watermelon Lime, and a Variety Pack.

k2o by Sprinter is available nationwide on drinksprinter.com and TikTok Shop. For more information, follow @drinksprinter and visit drinksprinter.com.

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