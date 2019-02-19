Kylli, Inc. to host design workshop for north Santa Clara project at 3005 Democracy Way

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kylli, Inc. is inviting the Santa Clara community to help shape future open space uses for its project at 3005 Democracy Way in the emerging northern district.

Santa Clarans are invited to attend a Design Workshop on Monday, March 4 at the Central Park Library to contribute to plans for a mixed-use urban neighborhood slated to be built near Levi's Stadium and California's Great America amusement park. Replacing an existing office-only campus, Kylli envisions a vibrant community offering a mix of homes, shopping and dining options, offices, educational facilities and open space with easy access to transit and trails.

The workshop begins at 6 p.m. and will focus on its open space program which totals 8 acres, approximately the size of six football fields. Attendees will participate in multiple activities where they will be invited to share their ideas on park uses, visual elements and outdoor activities. The workshop will be led by the Kylli team and project consultants.

"Our open space network will help establish a unique identity for the project and provide gathering places for residents, neighbors, workers, shoppers and visitors," said Randi Gerson, vice president of real estate development for Kylli.

The project's site plan includes gathering, recreational and experiential spaces that foster a range of activities. Plans include approximately eight acres of open space with a central park serving as the heart of the neighborhood, and an educational green next to a proposed educational facility that would serve both students and the community.

This is Kylli's second year in a series of conversations with neighbors to share ideas and gather input. Previous community Open Houses have generated important input from Santa Clarans and Kylli is seeking more feedback as the project team continues to pencil in the details.

When complete, the project will also feature 3.65 million square feet of office space, 6,000 housing units (with an affordable component), 400,000 square feet of retail, a hotel, and facilities geared toward education and daycare uses. The site's environmentally conscious design features a network of paths connecting these elements to encourage walking and biking and cut down on vehicle traffic.

Kylli is scheduling additional open house-style events and design workshops where residents can provide feedback on project components and topics.

Residents interested in attending the March 4 Design Workshop are asked to RSVP via email at info@3005democracyway.com. To sign up for updates please visit www.3005DemocracyWay.com.

About Kylli

Kylli Inc. was established in October 2013 in California, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genzon Investment Group Co., Ltd., Kylli carries an important mission to direct Genzon's investment in the San Francisco Bay Area. Kylli focuses on investment, development and management of institutional quality assets in the United States. Additional Bay Area properties owned by Kylli include 225 Bush in San Francisco and Burlingame Point in Burlingame, which has been fully leased to Facebook. Genzon is a privately-held full service investment company headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with diverse expertise and experience in developing and managing a variety of building types, such as high-rise offices, technology campuses, residential projects, hotels, and golf resorts.

