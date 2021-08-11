KYMCO Launches Ionex Recharge, the World's First On-Demand Battery Delivery and Swapping Service

The world is in transition to zero-emission vehicles; more than 120 countries have pledged to go net-zero by 2050. As a part of this transition, motorcycles and scooters are poised to become the next global transformation in personal transportation. Meanwhile, start-ups and established brands alike are rushing to announce new electric models for riders, aiming to claim their place in the coming era. However, for consumers, the persistent inconvenience of needing their vehicles charged or batteries swapped has made many hesitant about going electric.

Such reluctance is grounded in the everyday challenges faced by today's electric vehicle riders. For example, in multi-unit residential buildings, parking space adjacent outlets are usually not present. Even when riders are on the road, nearby charging stations can be hard to find, and the charge time might be too long. To eliminate the wait, battery swapping was introduced as an alternative to charging. However, riders still have to make the effort to find either public charging stations or battery swapping stations, forcing them to go out of their way for energy replenishment.

"KYMCO has always been at the forefront of the electrification of scooters and motorcycles. We have dedicated ourselves to creating the most thoughtful customer experience of the electric era. We envision a world where recharging is only a button-push away," said Allen Ko, KYMCO Chairman. "A fully charged vehicle is available whenever you need it, or even better, awaits you every morning. Energy replenishment is no longer an issue in our daily lives, and embracing electric vehicles has never been so easy. That is how we bring the world one step closer to net-zero."

Fully charged vehicle at the push of a button

Ionex Recharge is a personalized service that performs vehicle battery swapping for the riders. Riders provide the time and location via an app, and the service crews swap the depleted batteries with fully charged ones as requested, without requiring the riders' presence. In addition, riders can subscribe to Ionex Recharge so their vehicles automatically receive battery swapping services overnight. This overnight service ensures that riders wake up to a fully charged vehicle hassle-free.

Ionex Recharge offers three distinctive advantages over traditional charging options:

Save Time – Riders do not need to spend extra time riding to a charging station or a swapping station. Ionex Recharge allows them to go about their business.

Be Reassured – Finding a charging or swapping station nearby is never easy. Moreover, upon arrival, available chargers or batteries are not guaranteed. With Ionex Recharge, riders get fully charged vehicles every time.

Stay Eco-friendly – Most Ionex Recharge charging facilities use green power instead of non-renewable energy sources. Riders make everyday contributions to the sustainability of our environment just by riding.

"KYMCO continues to lead the way in preparing the world for the fast-approaching electric era. While the pandemic may have fundamentally changed our lives, the new normal presents fresh opportunities for a renewed global transition to electric vehicles," said Ko. "Ionex Recharge is a fully personalized energy service that eliminates urban riders' concerns about charging once and for all. It is the most significant leap forward in the electrification of personal transportation."

You can learn more about KYMCO at www.kymco.com

SOURCE KYMCO