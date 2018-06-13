KYMCO's Rider-Centric Noodoe Navigation Now Officially Available Worldwide

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KYMCO announced today that Noodoe Navigation, a revolutionary navigation experience designed for riders from the ground up, is officially available worldwide at the App Store and Google Play today. Riders can now experience the completely new, rider-centric Noodoe Navigation.

Noodoe Navigation is designed to allow riders to focus on the road, putting their safety first. Through its ROAD-FOCUSED NAVIGATION concept, Noodoe Navigation presents riders with the number of intersections on riders' side of the street before their next turn instead of continuously telling them the distances to the next turn, which requires riders to stare at the screen constantly.

Noodoe Navigation Proved to be Truly Rider-Centric in Test Ride

Before the official launch of Noodoe Navigation, KYMCO invited hundreds of riders for a real world road test throughout Europe and Asia. Over 90% of the riders were satisfied with the Noodoe Navigation. Meanwhile, more than 80% of the riders wanted to choose Noodoe Navigation over other navigation systems. Moreover, more than 80% of the riders would go as far as recommending Noodoe Navigation to other riders.

The following are the most favored features of Noodoe Navigation:

At-a-Glance Directions

When on the road, riders only have a short period of time to glance at the scooter's dashboard. Therefore, this rider-optimized navigation system has a consistent place on the dashboard for every piece of information. Information is presented in a simple and clear manner, with critical information fixed in optimal areas. Riders can always see what they want at a glance because the user interface of Noodoe Navigation is intuitively designed and easy to use.

Street-Countdown Indications

Through the street-countdown indication feature, riders can simply count down the number of streets left before a turn, without the need to repeatedly look down. This allows riders to stay focused on the road as they approach their next maneuver. During the entire ride, there are no unwanted alerts or interruptions. Riders can confirm the approach of the next turn whenever they want.



Pre-Ride Destination Entry

Riders can specify a destination on their phones before leaving home, so they don't have to enter the address into the scooter's navigation. When riders turn the key on, the destination automatically transfers from their phone to their scooter. Riders are all set before they start their journey.

Personalized Journey Navigation

Riders can enter up to 5 multiple destinations on their phone at once. As riders turn the key on, all 5 locations seamlessly transfer to the scooter to create the corresponding navigation journey they desire. This is especially useful when riders want to enjoy leisure riding or follow a scenic route along the way.

Mrs. Wei, one of the test riders, has nearly 5-year experience in using navigation system for commuting and traveling. She pointed out, "The Pre-Ride Destination Entry feature is very convenient compared to other navigation systems. The design of user interface is easy to use, and the information is less likely to be misread."

Noodoe + Ionex

For the owner of a KYMCO Ionex scooter, the combined Noodoe-Ionex experience elevates riders to the next level. Riders can pick an Ionex charge point including the Ionex energy stations through the Ionex mobile application on their phone and automatically have the location transferred to Noodoe Navigation.

"Noodoe elevates the scooter navigation experience to a whole new level," said Allen Ko, Chairman of KYMCO. "With Noodoe, the riders get a safer, more enjoyable, and overall the most heart-winning riding experience."

ABOUT KYMCO

KYMCO is one of the global leading powersports brands. KYMCO's mission is to create personal vehicles that win the hearts of consumers all over the world. KYMCO always goes above and beyond to bring to customers the most thoughtful riding experience for everyday life. KYMCO's current product range includes scooters, motorcycles, mobility scooters, ATVs and utility vehicles.

You can learn more about KYMCO at www.kymco.com

