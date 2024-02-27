Kymera International Acquires the Assets of Royal Metal Powders Following the Decision to Close its Maryville, TN Plant

-- Kymera International ensures continuity of supply for the copper powder industry --

Research Triangle Park, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kymera International ("Kymera"), a global leading specialty materials and surface technologies company, has closed its transaction to acquire the majority of the assets of Royal Metal Powders ("Royal"). The acquisition was predicated on Royal's decision which they cite declining market conditions as the driving factor. Royal is based in Maryville, Tennessee and is a manufacturer of water and air atomized powders, including copper, brass, bronze, nickel/silver, tin and phos copper. Under the continued leadership of Mike Lutheran, President of Royal (who will be joining Kymera as a Senior Vice President), Kymera will continue operations at Royal's facility until all production can be moved to Kymera production sites in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Germany.

"The copper powder markets have encountered headwinds over the past few years, but we remain committed to ensuring Kymera and Royal's customers receive timely and high-quality supply of these critical materials for decades to come," comments Barton White, CEO of Kymera. "As demonstrated by our recent $20 million expansion of our North Carolina facility, Kymera is positioned to provide uninterrupted, long-term supply for the entire market."

"We are pleased that Kymera continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment towards the copper powder market. Following the recent expansion undertaken at Kymera's RTP facility, the acquisition of Royal's assets reinforces Kymera's position as a well-capitalized and high growth supplier of niche specialty materials," adds Adam Shebitz, Partner at Palladium Equity Partners.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Kymera International

Kymera International, through acquisitions, can trace its roots back to the 1800's. Today, Kymera International is a U.S. owned, leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings. Kymera sells its technically developed products into a wide variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty auto, additive manufacturing, and numerous industrial applications. Kymera International has manufacturing facilities in the U.S, Canada, Australia, Europe, UK and Asia. www.kymerainternational.com

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 210 companies (40 platforms and more than 170 add-ons). With over $3 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

SOURCE Kymera International