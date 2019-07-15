Kymera Therapeutics Announces Leadership Transitions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kymera Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company advancing the field of targeted protein degradation to create breakthrough therapies for previously untreatable diseases, today announced key leadership transitions. Kymera Co-founder and CSO Nello Mainolfi, PhD, has been appointed President of the company as former President and CEO Laurent Audoly, PhD, has decided to pursue new entrepreneurial opportunities. Kymera Therapeutics also announced that health care financial services veteran Bruce Jacobs joins as Chief Financial Officer to direct financial operations and investor relations.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Laurent for his significant contributions in the formative stages of Kymera's development and progress. Under Laurent's leadership, the company advanced key corporate and research opportunities and cultivated an impressive team of drug hunters," said Bruce Booth, DPhil, Co-founder and Chairman of the Kymera Board of Directors and partner at Atlas Venture.

As President, Mainolfi will direct all company operations. He will also continue to serve as CSO, overseeing Kymera's research and development efforts. An executive search for the CEO role is currently underway.

"Laurent's vision and dedication have positioned the company on a successful trajectory. I am excited to welcome Bruce Jacobs to Kymera and look forward to working with our leadership team, Board of Directors, and partners to build on our tremendous progress in the field and deliver on our commitment to discover truly groundbreaking protein degrader drugs for patients," said Mainolfi.

Newly appointed CFO Jacobs joins Kymera with more than 25 years of experience in health care financial services, investment banking and equity research. Jacobs previously was Managing Partner for Westfield Capital Management, a Boston-based equity investment firm. In addition to his core portfolio management responsibilities, he served on the firm's Management Committee and as the Health Care Team Lead. Jacobs was also a Director with Alex Brown & Sons/Deutsche Bank and part of the health care investment banking group and the equity research team. He graduated magna cum laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, earned a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"I'm excited to join the Kymera team in their inspired mission to unlock the promise of targeted protein degradation and help facilitate the drug discovery process to develop novel therapies for patients," said Jacobs.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Powered by Pegasus™, a game-changing integrated degradation platform, Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients.

