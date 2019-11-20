Kymera Therapeutics Promotes Nello Mainolfi, PhD, to Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kymera Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering targeted protein degradation to discover breakthrough therapies for patients, today announced Kymera Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer Nello Mainolfi, PhD, has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mainolfi will lead Kymera as the company enters its next stage of growth, advancing a series of novel degrader drugs into clinical development as well as expanding the impact of its innovative Pegasus™ platform.

"On behalf of entire Board of Directors, I'm excited to recognize Nello Mainolfi as the next CEO of Kymera Therapeutics, especially at a time of exceptional growth, promising data delivery, and premier partnerships," said Bruce Booth, DPhil, Chairman of the Kymera Board of Directors and partner at Atlas Venture. "Since the inception of Kymera, Nello has demonstrated exemplary leadership and capabilities, and provided strategic direction to advance the development of our powerful new drug discovery engine from target identification into development. With a pipeline of drug candidates advancing into the clinic, we have full confidence that Nello is the best person to successfully position the company and realize the potential of this modality."

Mainolfi started his drug discovery career at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, leading teams to identify novel potential medicines that have entered clinical development across a series of disease areas. Before co-founding Kymera with Booth in 2016, Mainolfi was an Entrepreneur in Residence at Atlas Venture and had previously led discovery research at cancer metabolism startup Raze Therapeutics.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors and the entire Kymera team for this unique opportunity," said Mainolfi. "I've had the privilege of contributing to the scientific and corporate evolution of Kymera and I look forward to continuing to foster its research & development progress and ambition. I'm excited to help Kymera deliver on our mission of inventing a new class of protein degrader medicines for patients."

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Powered by Pegasus™, a game-changing integrated degradation platform, Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. For more information visit, www.kymeratx.com.

About Pegasus™

Pegasus™ is Kymera Therapeutics' proprietary protein degradation platform, created by its team of experienced drug hunters to improve the effectiveness of targeted protein degradation and generate a pipeline of novel therapeutics for previously undruggable diseases. The platform consists of informatics driven target identification, novel E3 ligases, proprietary ternary complex predictive modeling capabilities, and degradation tools.

SOURCE Kymera Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kymeratx.com

