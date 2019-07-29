Kyn Launches, Providing a New Tech-Wearable to Motivate Kids to Establish Healthy Habits and Wellness

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyn, a brand-new interactive digital companion and fitness tracker for children, is launching on Kickstarter on July 30. This fitness/wellness watch and the accompanying phone app enable parents to motivate their kids using an interactive storyline. Kyn utilizes an adventure game storyline with unique and charming characters to motivate kids to complete tasks and advance their digital pet. The watch is designed for children ages 5-to-12 years old who have rudimentary reading skills.

Kyn

The goal of Kyn is to encourage kids to be fit and healthy in a fun and interactive way while teaching them other valuable life skills. The Department of Health and Human Services notes that only one in three children is physically active every day. Adolescents are also spending an average of seven hours of screen time per day, according to the American Health Association.

"Today, most kids are struggling to get the full amount of physical activity they need, and Kyn is the solution to get them moving and active," says Aviva Weiss, CEO of Kyn. "The Kyn watch features regulation activities, fitness tracking, calendar reminders, rewards, and a digital pet for kids. The result is smarter screen time and healthier attitudes, building blocks for healthy and happy adults."

The Kyn watch comes with a parent-controlled app, which enables parents to set goals, track their child's progress, create reminders for daily events, send personal messages, and join the Kyn community for tips and tutorials. Kyn asks parents to identify their child's activity level in order to feed individualized tasks to the child's watch. Kids have the chance to opt-in to self-regulation activities for bonus rewards.

Kyn features a calendar where parents can add in events and chores to reduce nagging and help kids begin to understand a schedule and daily responsibility. Parents can also choose to have the child's pet and watch snooze during the day so there are no distractions while at school. Kyn puts the control right in the parent's hand, giving them 100 percent flexibility over how much independence they give their child.

The Kickstarter campaign offers different giving levels with rewards accompanying each. To check out the campaign and early pricing, visit Kyn on Kickstarter.

About Kyn

Kyn is a research-based wearable and interactive digital companion designed to motivate and establish healthy habits and wellness in kids. For more information, visit Kyndredandco.com or contact contactus@kyndredandco.com. The company can also be found on Instagram.

Related Images

image1.png

kyn-watch-and-app.png

Kyn Watch and App

image3.png

Related Links

Kickstarter Preview

Kyn Instagram

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JA6apaC_2Q4

SOURCE Kyn

Related Links

https://kyndredandco.com

