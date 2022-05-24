Kyndi Appoints John Reuter as Chief Revenue Officer

"John's proven track record as an enterprise software leader will help our customers to better understand and adopt new technologies so they can drive business impact," said Ryan Welsh. "His deep experience and success in the sales discipline will help accelerate our growth and enable more organizations to leverage our natural language-enabled solutions to stay competitive."

Prior to Kyndi, John was the Chief Revenue Officer at Landing AI where he was responsible for helping manufacturing and retail organizations to start their AI journey in computer vision and competitive intelligence. Previously, he was at Bloom Energy for 13 years as the Vice President of Sales where he evangelized the Bloom Energy story at Fortune 100 organizations. Before joining Bloom, John was a sales executive for both Cisco Systems and Foundry Networks. John also served in semiconductor sales roles at IBM, Cypress Semiconductor, and other companies. John has a BS in Electrical Engineering from the US Naval Academy and an MS in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins. He was a commissioned officer in the United States Navy and served aboard attack submarines. John also completed duty with the submarine force of the Royal Navy in the United Kingdom.

Unlike other natural language-powered solutions that are difficult and expensive to implement on company-specific data, Kyndi's end-to-end offerings allow customers to leverage a best-in-class "Natural Language Search as a Service", allowing organizations to realize tangible business values from their AI investment immediately. By focusing on empowering lines-of-business and delivering business values, Kyndi has seen tremendous market traction in recent years.

The Kyndi Natural Language Search Solution is the first end-to-end offering designed to maximize the relevancy and speed of finding answers in unstructured, text-based data. Due to limited NLP expertise and the cost of tuning and deploying state-of-the-art language models, organizations of all sizes often overlook natural language search as a true business enabler.

"Kyndi has proven that customers derive significant business value from their investments in natural language search, from simplifying website content discovery to driving engagement and conversion, to empowering employees to self-serve and find the actionable insights that drives productivity and operational efficiency," said Reuter. "I'm thrilled to join such an innovative company and look forward to helping organizations realize the full value of AI."

Kyndi is a global provider of the Kyndi Platform for the Natural-Language-Enabled Enterprise, an AI-powered platform that empowers people to do their most meaningful work. Trusted by the world's most innovative organizations, Kyndi's platform delivers highly relevant and context-driven information at unprecedented speed, keeping humans at the heart of critical problem solving. Backed by leading venture investors including Intel Capital and PivotNorth, Kyndi was recently awarded the North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Customers include government agencies and enterprises across manufacturing, media, and hi-tech industries. Lear more at: https://kyndi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

