Kyndi Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi, a global provider of cognitive search and discovery solutions, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." Kyndi pioneered the development and application of Neuro-Symbolic AI, a field of AI that aims to overcome the limitations of traditional machine learning systems. Put into practice, the result is a Natural Language Technology (NLT) platform that eliminates the need for large volumes of training data, reduces the requirement for skilled AI engineers, all while accelerating time-to-value. Boosting the success rate and ROI of Cognitive Search solutions, Kyndi accelerates the building, deployment, and maintenance of AI-driven enterprise applications at scale. Kyndi aims to amplify the productivity of all 230 million workers globally that spend 25% of their time looking for answers locked up in large repositories of unstructured business documents.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Ryan Welsh of Kyndi will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Kyndi will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Kyndi to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Kyndi and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"It's great to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said Kyndi's Ryan Welsh. "It is confirmation that our technology is among the most unique in the world and our products have significantly improved enterprise productivity. If the 2000s were about becoming a Big Data-enabled enterprise, and the 2010s were about becoming a Data Science-enabled enterprise, then the 2020s are about becoming a Natural Language-enabled enterprise. Kyndi's platform is the leading NLT platform enabling this transformation."

For the first time in the community's history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here .

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers21

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here .

About Kyndi: Kyndi amplifies business user productivity with its Natural Language Technology platform. (www.kyndi.com)

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

Contact:

Sharon Santos

[email protected]

(650) 437-7440

SOURCE Kyndi