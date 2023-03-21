Kyndi Honored for Delivering Exceptional Innovation - Receives 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

Kyndi's Natural Language Processing Platform recognized for delivering high-value AI-powered and human-driven solutions across a wide range of business processes

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi , the leading natural language processing (NLP) company, today announced that the Kyndi Natural Language Platform has been named a 2023 CUTOMER magazine Product of the Year Award winner by global integrated media company TMC . This award follows Kyndi's previous recognition as the Customer Experience Innovation winner by the same publication, which further validates Kyndi's commitment to helping organizations deliver an exceptional customer experience with its AI-powered solutions. The 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM, and teleservices industries and highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed their expectations. To see the full list, click here .

"Improving customer satisfaction and retention, reducing case escalation, and ensuring positive customer experiences are highly dependent on an organization's ability to address customers' questions effectively and efficiently," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER Magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Kyndi with a prestigious 2023 Product of the Year Award for their Kyndi Natural Language Platform. Their innovative solution helps organizations derive greater results from their information assets, share knowledge more effectively, and drive better customer and employee engagement with AI."

The Kyndi Natural Language Platform and the solutions built on top of it, including the recently announced natural language-enabled self-service solution Kyndi Clarity , provide unmatched accuracy and speed of finding answers in unstructured data. Kyndi enables customers and employees to locate precise, complete, and trustworthy information on their own without having to wait on the helpline or rely on their colleagues for answers. By providing end users with the right answers immediately, companies can improve first contact resolution (FCR) rate, drive employee productivity, and boost both customer and employee experiences.

Kyndi provides several unique capabilities to help customers and employees accelerate time to accurate and comprehensive insights:

Delivers accurate and trustworthy answers in one click. Connects customers with the right answers to their product and service-related questions in one click, through any self-serve channels such as search, chatbot, or IVA, for both customers and support agents.

Kyndi provides content and digital marketing teams clear visibility into the customers' behaviors and preferences, enabling more tailored and efficient content creation for improved user engagement. Boosts user confidence with AI explainability and transparency. Unlike general-purpose ChatGPT and other black box AI tools which offer no explanation about where the answers came from or the reason behind the results, Kyndi returns answers from trusted enterprise content and links to the source of the answers. This gives users greater confidence in the results and helps them evaluate the credibility of the content based on where it comes from, allowing them to make informed decisions on how they can best leverage the information.

"The 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year award further validates our innovative approach and, more importantly, the value our solutions have in enabling organizations to help individuals find answers to their questions using everyday language and queries," said Ryan Welsh, CEO and Founder of Kyndi. "Leveraging the power of AI, and unlike solutions like ChatGPT, Kyndi's Natural Language Processing Platform understands a person's question intuitively using information that has already been proven accurate by the organization. This helps them find the right answers immediately and, as a result, satisfies the customer quickly."

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

In addition to this latest recognition, Kyndi was also named a Top Trend-Setting Product of 2022 and a KMWorld AI 50 by KMWorld; a 2022 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner by TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine; the 2022 North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year for Excellence in Natural Language Processing by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was a recipient of the Technology Pioneer Award 2021 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for innovation in the field of Neuro-Symbolic Artificial Intelligence (AI), and for how its Natural Language Technology platform is transforming enterprise productivity.

About Kyndi

Kyndi is a global provider of the Kyndi Platform for the Natural-Language-Enabled Enterprise, an AI-powered platform designed to help individuals find the right answers in unstructured, text-based data effectively. Trusted by the world's most innovative organizations, Kyndi's solutions deliver highly relevant and context-driven information at unprecedented speed, keeping humans at the heart of critical problem-solving. Backed by prominent venture investors, including Intel Capital and PivotNorth, Kyndi was recently awarded a Competitive Strategy Leader in Natural Language Processing by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Customers include government agencies and enterprises across financial services, life science, manufacturing, media, and high-tech industries. Learn more at: https://kyndi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

