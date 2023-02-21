Kyndi Introduces Kyndi Clarity - a Natural Language-powered Self-service Solution That Enables Customers and Employees to Find the Right Answers in Just One Click

Natural language processing leader drives exceptional self-service experience for customers and employees by delivering the right answers instantly

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi , the leading natural language processing (NLP) company, today announced the general availability of Kyndi Clarity , a natural language-enabled self-service customer support solution that delivers accurate results instantly. In just one click, Kyndi Clarity enables customers and employees to find accurate and trustworthy information on their own without having to wait on the helpline or call support teams. Built on top of the Kyndi Natural Language Platform , Kyndi Clarity provides customers with precise answers in their time of need, allowing companies to improve first contact resolution (FCR) rate, drive customer support efficiency, and boost both customer and agent experiences.

A study from Harvard Business Review showed that across industries, 81% of customers attempt to take care of matters themselves before reaching out to a service representative. When a customer finally does make contact with the support team, the business has already failed to deliver its ideal experience.

Kyndi Clarity maximizes the relevancy and speed of finding trustworthy answers in unstructured, text-based data to accelerate time-to-issue resolution. With the ability to deliver highly relevant information to customers and agents regardless of how they phrase their questions, the solution enables effective, end-user self-service while reducing the burden and cost for support teams. With fewer tickets to process, support professionals can focus on more complex issues and resolve them more effectively and efficiently. New agents can also leverage Kyndi Clarity to find relevant and correct information about important company policies and multiple business offerings quickly, accelerating their onboarding.

By providing comprehensive analytic insights into users' behaviors and needs, the solution also enables content and knowledge management teams to make informed decisions on content curation and improvement. Kyndi Clarity can be deployed in a couple of weeks, as opposed to months or years, and requires no data labeling, model training, or specialized machine learning expertise. Additionally, organizations can easily integrate Kyndi Clarity into any self-service channels such as Chatbot, Search, and IVA via RESTful APIs to boost the efficacy of those tools when individuals use them to find the right information.

Benefits of Kyndi Clarity include:

Returns Trustworthy Answers at the First Point of Contact - Kyndi Clarity allows users to ask questions any way they like and returns highly-relevant and accurate answers back in one click. Customers can use Kyndi Clarity to quickly find the information they are looking for on their own, instead of wasting time on fruitless searches or calling the support line.

Displays Results with a Simple and Intuitive Interface - Kyndi Clarity offers a simple and intuitive result page for easy consumption and navigation. The correct answer found in curated content is always placed on top of the result list to capture immediate user attention. In addition, Kyndi Clarity surfaces other relevant content from both curated and non-curated content repositories to further expand user knowledge and drive engagement.

Boosts Users' Confidence in Results with AI Explainability - Unlike ChatGPT and other AI solutions that do not contain the sources of their answers or the reasons behind them, Kyndi Clarity provides page and sentence-level provenance of results to end users. This provides individuals with greater confidence and trust in the results so they can take the appropriate next step with the information. This deep-level transparency and explainability also allow knowledge management and content teams to easily tune the AI model as needed to achieve even better outcomes.

Enables Insight-driven Content Curation and Improvement - Comprehensive analytics provide deeper insights into user behaviors and identifies gaps for content teams, allowing them to quickly optimize content curation to meet their customers' needs and enhance customer engagement.

Offers Easy Deployment and Management - Kyndi Clarity can start delivering value to businesses within weeks of its implementation. Its inherent flexibility allows knowledge management and content teams to easily tune and optimize the results in a no/low-code environment. Knowledge administrators can leverage several out-of-the-box, industry- and domain-specific starter kits (Pharma, ESG, HR, etc.) to accelerate the implementation.

"Customers and employees alike are tired of ineffective solutions like Chatbots and IVAs because these tools fail to find the right answers for them. ChatGPT showed the world there is a better way to search, and Kyndi Clarity now makes those same technologies usable in the enterprise," said Ryan Welsh, CEO and Founder of Kyndi. "Kyndi Clarity helps people answer questions by providing highly relevant, trustworthy, and context-driven information in a simple, self-service manner to optimize customer experience and improve employee productivity."

About Kyndi

Kyndi is a global provider of the Kyndi Platform for the Natural-Language-Enabled Enterprise, an AI-powered platform designed to help individuals find the right answers in unstructured, text-based data effectively. Trusted by the world's most innovative organizations, Kyndi's Platform delivers highly relevant and context-driven information at unprecedented speed, keeping humans at the heart of critical problem-solving. Backed by prominent venture investors, including Intel Capital and PivotNorth, Kyndi was recently awarded a Competitive Strategy Leader in Natural Language Processing by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Customers include government agencies and enterprises across financial services, manufacturing, media, and hi-tech industries. Learn more at: https://kyndi.com/ and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter .

