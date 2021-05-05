Kyndi Launches Game-changing Cognitive Search Solution, Enabling Business Users to Quickly Obtain Accurate Answers to Natural Language Question

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi, Inc., an industry leader in delivering next-generation AI solutions for business users, announced today a game-changing intelligent search product powered by its proprietary cloud AI platform. The new Spring 2021 release of Kyndi Cognitive Search Platform is designed to understand the true intent of a business user inquiry against documents, emails, manuals, or other forms of textual data to return contextually relevant answers. Providing dramatic time and cost-savings for companies accustomed to needing long and expensive machine learning cycles to train models on business-specific language, the Kyndi platform can easily interpret industry-specific terminology, acronyms and synonyms without any data training or AI skills. According to Ryan Welsh, CEO and founder of Kyndi, Inc., "Unlike traditional AI search tools that aren't intuitive and provide only limited, keyword-based results, the Kyndi platform augments humans by mimicking the human thought process. Employees may ask questions of data a dozen ways that all mean the same thing. But Kyndi has the context-driven intelligence to not only understand the intent of a user's question, but also to explain — at a granular level — why an answer was returned. And this is exactly where traditional search techniques fail to deliver the experience that business users are looking for."

According to Hayley Sutherland, senior research analyst of Conversational AI at IDC, "Workers struggle to find timely, relevant answers and solutions, even though they and their colleagues are creating more content and information every day. By using AI technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing to build an intelligent knowledge base, organizations can create a single source of truth and a unified view of information, and even begin to make new connections across their data." Kyndi's Cognitive Search Platform solves that challenge and provides the following benefits:

For business users: Accurate, explainable search results out-of-the-box

Understanding the true intent of an end-user question is a key differentiator in this new release. A neuro-symbolic technique to process language coupled with advanced AI algorithms enables Kyndi cognitive search to accomplish this breakthrough capability.

The Kyndi platform delivers unprecedented resiliency. The search experience is powered by automatic support of language variations, for example, common synonyms or semantically equivalent words, acronym resolution, and even support for misspelled queries.

. The search experience is powered by automatic support of language variations, for example, common synonyms or semantically equivalent words, acronym resolution, and even support for misspelled queries. Unlike black-box AI search solutions, Kyndi's cognitive search platform provides detailed explainability of its results by providing end users with the exact sentence, page, and document-level location details to deliver trust in the results found.

For CIOs and technical teams: Build and deploy AI applications rapidly with enhanced manageability

The Kyndi platform eliminates the bottlenecks caused by scarce AI expertise and lack of labeled training data, two primary constraints of enterprise AI adoption.

Easy to customize and extend, The Kyndi platform ensures that institutional company knowledge can be seamlessly integrated within the search experience. A suite of API services, robust developer portal, and quick start guides will enable development teams to quickly integrate Kyndi's cognitive search into any enterprise application.

Kyndi provides developers with "white-box" token-level explainability of search results with the ability to debug and improve search performance.

Kyndi delivers all of these benefits out-of-the-box, with no system training required. CIOs and development teams can now empower all enterprise business users with significant productivity improvements, while minimizing the cost and risk often associated with AI investments.

"It is with great excitement that we announce the availability of our new release of the Kyndi Cognitive Search Platform," says Welsh. "If the 2000's focus was on big data and the 2010's focus was on data science, we believe that the 2020 decades focus is going to be on unleashing the full power of natural language processing. Kyndi's mission is to enable organizations to realize that goal."

