Kyndi Underpins its Award-winning Answer Engine Portfolio with New Generative AI and Enhanced Analytics Capabilities

Kyndi

20 Jun, 2023, 09:23 ET

New enhancements allow enterprises to take immediate advantage of generative AI and large language models with confidence and ease 

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi, the Answer Engine company, today announced several new capabilities to Kyndi's natural language processing offerings, including advanced generative AI capabilities, enhanced analytics, and automated query suggestions. These enhancements expand on Kyndi's existing Answer Engine and generative capabilities, enabling enterprises to provide direct, accurate, and trustworthy answers to customers and employees instantly for improved decision-making, efficiency, and productivity. By furthering the generative AI capabilities into its portfolio offerings in a secure manner, Kyndi has solidified its position as the world's first generative AI-powered Answer Engine for enterprises. To learn more, click here.

Built for enterprises, Kyndi's generative AI-powered Answer Engine is designed to revolutionize the way employees and customers find answers to their queries. With enhanced capabilities built into Kyndi's award-winning products, including Kyndi Natural Language Platform and the two applications built on top of it, Kyndi Clarity and Kyndi Natural Language Search, enterprise users can now receive direct and trusted answers rooted in enterprise content, every time they have questions about a business. By combining embeddings, LLMs, generative AI, and vector and semantic databases on the same secure platform, Kyndi's generative AI-powered Answer Engine offers an end-to-end solution that saves companies time and costs from developing and managing separate technologies. 

Unlike ChatGPT and traditional search engine tools, Kyndi's Answer Engine is an enterprise-class, complete solution that provides immediate and trustworthy answers in a secure environment as  answers are generated solely from enterprise content. Data privacy measures such as GDPR and CCPA are built into Kyndi's Answer Engine to ensure no customer data is compromised. With Kyndi, users get one correct answer instead of a long list of results they have to sift through to find the exact information they seek and there is no misinformation in the results.

Specific benefits and major enhancements to Kyndi's generative AI-powered Answer Engine include:

Direct and Trusted Answers. Generative AI capabilities further streamline the user experience by delivering accurate and trustworthy answers to users' questions, allowing individuals to act immediately with that information. The solution offers the best possible answer generated solely from trusted enterprise content, eliminating the hallucination associated with large language models. Built-in transparency enables users to trace back to the sources of the answer easily to validate the information. Kyndi's Answer Engine not only provides the right answers, but also allows users to understand why they are right.

Enhanced Analytics. Allows business leaders to fully understand users' content needs and curate tailored information to address users' questions effectively. The latest features offer comprehensive analytics that enables organizations to monitor users' queries and quickly assess the quality of the content they provide in response to those questions. These detailed insights give content and knowledge management teams clear visibility into users' activities and engagement with their content, such as how many and what type of questions people asked over any given time and how well their content has been answering these queries. Teams can use these insights to curate tailored content that satisfies users' needs quickly and continuously. 

Automatic Query Suggestions with Autocomplete. Query suggestion and autocompletion facilitate a simplified user interaction. Leveraging Kyndi's best-in-class natural language understanding capabilities, users can type in as little as two characters and receive a list of suggested full-sentence queries automatically generated based on the existing content. Users can choose the most relevant question from the list and receive the right answers immediately, resulting in an effortless user experience. Kyndi's unique query resiliency feature ensures the relevance of the suggested queries as users continue to interact with the system. 

Additional enhancements are also added to the Curator Tool and the Admin Portal of Kyndi's Answer Engine to improve the usability and flexibility of those functions. 

"Unlike other offerings, Kyndi's generative AI-powered Answer Engine offers users accurate answers from trusted content that is explainable and easy to run in an enterprise environment," said Ryan Welsh, founder and CEO of Kyndi. "Our vision has always been to provide organizations of any size, and in any industry, with a complete solution that integrates components necessary for building a state-of-the-art answer engine. Not only does this improve the customer and employee experience and support a true digital transformation, but it reduces costs significantly and can be deployed 9x faster than other offerings." 

Kyndi will demonstrate all the key capabilities of its generative AI-powered Answer Engine in a live webinar scheduled for Wed, June 28, at 11am PT/2pm ET. To learn more, register here.

About Kyndi
The creator of the world's first generative AI-powered Answer Engine, Kyndi is committed to transforming the way that enterprise users find answers. Kyndi's Answer Engine enables organizations to unleash their enterprise knowledge by providing direct, accurate, and trustworthy answers to customers and employees, delivering enhanced decision support, productivity, and efficiency.   Trusted by the world's most innovative organizations, Kyndi delivers highly relevant and context-driven information at unprecedented speed, keeping humans at the heart of critical problem-solving. Backed by prominent venture investors, including Intel Capital and PivotNorth, Kyndi was awarded a Competitive Strategy Leader in Natural Language Processing by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Customers include government agencies and enterprises across financial services, manufacturing, media, and high-tech industries. Learn more at: https://www.kyndi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

