Kyndi Unveils the Kyndi Natural Language Search Solution - Enables Enterprises to Discover and Deliver the Most Relevant and Precise Contextual Business Information at Unprecedented Speed

"Better enterprise search has been a goal for organizations for the last twenty years," said David Schubmehl, Research VP for Conversational AI and Intelligent Knowledge Discovery at IDC. "The use of AI and better natural language processing is now beginning to provide organizations with better products and techniques that improve the search experience, sometimes dramatically. Kyndi Natural Language Search appears to be one such product and IDC looks forward to its entry into the growing market for AI powered search."

Today, individuals still spend at least 400 hours each year searching for information , resulting in millions of dollars in operational costs and lost business opportunities. Kyndi's Natural Language Search solution cuts down search time by half while delivering twice the information accuracy. This means customers and employees can use accurate business insights immediately to enhance customer engagement, reduce risk, and identify future business opportunities.

Through Kyndi's Early Adopter Program, Kyndi customers have already started transforming into natural-language-enabled businesses. The Kyndi Natural Language Search Solution offers a number of cutting-edge capabilities, including:

Kyndi Site Search: Powered by Kyndi's Natural Language Platform, Kyndi's Site Search solution simplifies digital content discovery, increasing engagement and conversion by helping customers quickly find answers to questions buried in digital content.

Powered by Kyndi's Natural Language Platform, Kyndi's Site Search solution simplifies digital content discovery, increasing engagement and conversion by helping customers quickly find answers to questions buried in digital content. Unparalleled Natural Language Understanding (NLU): Built on top of a rich set of NLU capabilities are Kyndi's advanced cognitive abilities that can detect user intent, query variations, semantic similarity and more. Providing unmatched accuracy and speed, Kyndi delivers the most relevant, comprehensive answers to users every time they search.

Built on top of a rich set of NLU capabilities are Kyndi's advanced cognitive abilities that can detect user intent, query variations, semantic similarity and more. Providing unmatched accuracy and speed, Kyndi delivers the most relevant, comprehensive answers to users every time they search. User-friendly Explanations: Kyndi's Explainable AI enables end-users to click-thru search results to see answers in context of the underlying data, while developers can tune and optimize the result with minimal effort.

Kyndi's Explainable AI enables end-users to click-thru search results to see answers in context of the underlying data, while developers can tune and optimize the result with minimal effort. No-code Environment: Kyndi allows users of all skill levels to manage the set-up, language extension, testing, and benchmarking of a semantically tuned, searchable content volume without having to code. With Kyndi, users can dynamically extend their language model at runtime, saving time and resources for model re-training.

Kyndi allows users of all skill levels to manage the set-up, language extension, testing, and benchmarking of a semantically tuned, searchable content volume without having to code. With Kyndi, users can dynamically extend their language model at runtime, saving time and resources for model re-training. Flexible and Fast Deployment: Deploy and launch Kyndi Natural Language Search into production in days or weeks instead of months or years . Kyndi can be run in a multi-tenant environment fully managed by Kyndi, or in a single-tenant VPC hosted by Kyndi or by organization's internal team.

"Our goal has always been to amplify the productivity of the 230+ million business professionals that waste too much time looking for answers in text data," said Ryan Welsh, founder and CEO of Kyndi. "Kyndi's award-winning NLP platform was previously only available to the largest enterprises and government agencies in the world, but now it is obtainable to businesses of all sizes in the first end-to-end natural language search offering. This is a major leap forward in helping every business become natural-language-enabled."

For more information, visit Kyndi's newly launched website here .

Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Please Tweet: #ai powered #naturallanguageprocessing leader @kynditech unveils the Kyndi Natural Language Search Solution - enables enterprises to discover and deliver the most relevant, precise contextual business information at unprecedented speed

About Kyndi

Kyndi is a global provider of the Kyndi Platform for the Natural-Language-Enabled Enterprise, an AI-powered platform that empowers people to do their most meaningful work. Trusted by the world's most innovative organizations, Kyndi's platform delivers highly relevant and context-driven information at unprecedented speed, keeping humans at the heart of critical problem solving. Backed by leading venture investors including Intel Capital and PivotNorth, Kyndi was recently awarded the North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Customers include government agencies and enterprises across manufacturing, media, and hi-tech industries. Learn more at: https://kyndi.com/ or by following on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contacts

Chris McCoin or Richard Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

508-429-5988 (Chris) or 978-433-3304 (Rick)

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Kyndi