Kyndi's Natural Language Search Solution Recognized as a KMWorld Top Trend-Setting Product of 2022

Natural language processing leader acknowledged for helping organizations derive greater benefit from text-based data

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndi , the leading natural language processing (NLP) company, today announced that KMWorld, the premier knowledge management publication, has acknowledged the Kyndi Natural Language Search Solution as a Top Trend-Setting Product of 2022. Each year, KMWorld looks for technology solutions that are designed to help organizations derive greater benefit from their information, share knowledge efficiently, make better decisions, enable compliance and security, effectively support employees, and communicate seamlessly with customers. The full list is available here .

KMWorld, the premier knowledge management publication, has acknowledged the Kyndi Natural Language Search Solution as a Top Trend-Setting Product of 2022. “The impetus of our Trend-Setting Products for 2022 is to recognize the most innovative offerings that better equip organizations to win in today’s competitive and fast-changing work environment. Kyndi is one such solution and we applaud them for helping customers achieve highly relevant and context-driven information at unprecedented speed.”

The Kyndi Natural Language Search Solution is the first end-to-end offering designed to maximize the relevancy and speed of finding answers in unstructured, text-based data. Due to limited NLP expertise and the cost of training, tuning and deploying state-of-the-art language models, organizations of all sizes often struggle to implement or overlook natural language search as a true business enabler. Unlike other natural language-powered solutions that are difficult and expensive to implement on company- and domain-specific data, Kyndi's solution allows customers to leverage a best-in-class "Natural Language Search as a Service", enabling organizations to realize tangible business value from their AI investment immediately. Kyndi has seen tremendous market traction across various use cases by focusing on empowering lines-of-business and delivering real business outcomes, such as improving customer support and services, accelerating policy and compliance search, and optimizing market intelligence research.

"Being named a Top Trend-Setting Product of 2022 by KMWorld is great accomplishment for Kyndi but more importantly, it's affirmation that our Natural Language Search solution is truly enabling organizations to implement NLP-powered search using everyday language and queries," said Ryan Welsh, CEO and Founder of Kyndi. "It also underscores our innovative approach and commitment to accelerate policy and procedure search to meet compliance requirements, minimize risks, and gain accurate and deeper market insights for competitive research."

In addition to this latest recognition, Kyndi was named the 2022 Frost & Sullivan North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year for Excellence in Natural Language Processing by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan,; named a KMWorld AI 50 for helping companies compete and innovate in all industry sectors by leveraging intelligent knowledge discovery and delivery solutions, and was a recipient of the Technology Pioneer Award 2021 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for innovation in the field of Neuro-Symbolic Artificial Intelligence (AI), and for how its Natural Language Technology platform is transforming enterprise productivity.

About Kyndi

Kyndi is a global provider of the Kyndi Platform for the Natural-Language-Enabled Enterprise, an AI-powered platform that empowers people to do their most meaningful work. Trusted by the world's most innovative organizations, Kyndi's platform delivers highly relevant and context-driven information at unprecedented speed, keeping humans at the heart of critical problem solving. Backed by leading venture investors including Intel Capital and PivotNorth, Kyndi was recently awarded the North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year by leading research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Customers include government agencies and enterprises across financial services, life science, manufacturing, media, and hi-tech industries. Learn more at: https://kyndi.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contacts

Chris McCoin or Richard Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

508-429-5988 (Chris) or 978-433-3304 (Rick)

[email protected] or [email protected]

