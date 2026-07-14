Kyndryl and Aptiv partner to power mission-critical systems globally

Aptiv taps Kyndryl to power modernization initiatives and expand worldwide access to Wind River technologies

NEW YORK and SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, and Aptiv, a global industrial technology leader, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate customer innovation in mission-critical environments across global markets.

Aptiv selected Kyndryl to provide advisory, implementation and managed service support to modernize their customer experience and product engineering. Kyndryl will deploy Aptiv's Wind River software as part of its solutions portfolio. This partnership brings together advanced Wind River's technologies – including Wind River Cloud Platform's powerful private/sovereign cloud capabilities, eLxr Pro™, VxWorks®, and Helix™ Virtualization Platform – with Kyndryl's leadership in advisory, implementation, and managed services capabilities. The companies will collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives and integrated offerings designed to help customers prepare for an edge AI-driven landscape, and operate and secure mission-critical environments with reduced deployment complexity and less risk while adopting edge and cloud capabilities.

"More organizations are moving critical workloads to the edge, where applications cannot fail," said Jamie Rutledge, President, Kyndryl U.S. "By partnering with Aptiv to leverage Wind River technologies, we are strengthening Kyndryl's ability to deliver resilient, secure systems that can be deployed and managed at scale, while helping customers meet data sovereignty, regulatory and operational goals."

"As industries are faced with an increasingly intelligent edge and growth of AI workloads, Wind River technologies deliver the scalable, secure, and efficient infrastructure that can meet complex demands of mission-critical environments today and into the future. Together with Kyndryl, we unlock that capability at scale," said Ed Harbour, Chief Customer Officer, Intelligent Systems, Software and Services, Aptiv. "Our collaboration enables customers to innovate faster with easier access to proven, high-performance edge-and-cloud architectures, backed by trusted systems integration, operational support, and deployment reach."

The partnership expands the global reach of Wind River products and enables greater focus on software innovation while strengthening Kyndryl's solutions portfolio with advanced real-time technologies. Together, the companies aim to deliver more consistent outcomes for customers across industries with high-performance and reliability requirements.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at https://www.aptiv.com/.

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SOURCE Kyndryl