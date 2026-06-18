Kyndryl and AWS Sign Expanded Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Advance Agentic AI Adoption Across Enterprise IT

Expanded collaboration enables customers to adopt and scale agentic AI as they modernize and run mission‑critical workloads on AWS

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced the expansion of its multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers adopt, deploy and scale agentic AI as they modernize and operate mission-critical workloads on AWS.

Under the expanded SCA, Kyndryl and AWS have committed to growing and strengthening Kyndryl's global AWS business and technical team that currently includes more than 11,000 AWS-certified professionals. Specifically, AWS is investing in Kyndryl's talent development, joint solution engineering, AI specialization and industry-focused modernization capabilities to accelerate agentic AI-powered innovation, modernization and business transformation.

"Many organizations are focused on adopting agentic AI, but they are stuck in the experimentation phase instead of applying it in a way that actually makes a difference for their business," said Giovanni Carraro, Global Strategic Alliances Leader at Kyndryl. "Our expanded work with AWS is about supporting customers as they seek to unlock and use agentic AI in practical ways to manage systems more effectively, reduce manual effort, and support modernization without adding risk or complexity."

"Customers want to put agentic AI to work transforming their businesses, but moving from experimentation to production requires deep operational expertise," said Julia Chen, Vice President, Partner Core, AWS. "This expanded collaboration with Kyndryl gives organizations a practical path to automate operations, modernize workloads, and spend less time on routine operations and more time on innovation."

According to the Kyndryl Readiness Report, customer investments in AI are growing – more than 68% are investing heavily – but most aren't realizing the anticipated benefits or operational efficiencies. Kyndryl and AWS plan to help organizations address this challenge by co-developing new industry-specific agentic AI modernization blueprints, offerings and advanced delivery capabilities that will enable customers to rapidly adopt AI-powered solutions while maximizing the value, speed and resiliency of their existing AWS Cloud investments.

Kyndryl recently collaborated with AWS to successfully complete IT modernization and cloud migration for Alpitour World, one of the most important European players in the tourism industry, moving the company's core mainframe workloads to the AWS cloud platform.

"As we modernize our IT environment, it's important that AI supports how our systems actually operate day-to-day," said Francesco Ciuccarelli, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Alpitour World. "Working together with Kyndryl and AWS has helped us apply AI in practical ways as we move workloads to the cloud, while maintaining the reliability and control our business depends on. Having the teams aligned has made it easier to move forward with confidence as our environment evolves."

The skills and deep technical expertise fostered under the expanded SCA also will support the companies' collaboration in Europe, where Kyndryl is a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud initiative, and further Kyndryl's broad portfolio of AWS Competencies, including Mainframe Modernization, AI, Agentic AI and Digital Sovereignty as well as multiple AWS Industry Competencies. The collaboration will center on applying AI, including agent-based approaches, to automate routine tasks, coordinate workflows, and support moving workloads to AWS across large, distributed environments.

Kyndryl and AWS will continue to team on joint go-to-market efforts to bring agentic AI capabilities and solutions to customers globally, helping organizations modernize their IT environments and use AI to improve how those systems are run and maintained.

Learn more about the Kyndryl and AWS strategic alliance.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed services to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl