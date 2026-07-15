Kyndryl Earns 2026 Great Place to Work in 11 Countries and #2 Ranking on the Global Most Loved Workplaces® List, Achieving More Than 180 Workplace Awards

Employee feedback reinforces Kyndryl's culture of trust, growth and shared success

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in Canada, Costa Rica, Czechia, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Poland and the United States. This is the third year Kyndryl received this prestigious award, which is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Kyndryl, and approximately 70% of Kyndryls work in a country where the company is Certified™.

"These recognitions reflect our commitment to being an employer of choice — investing in the growth of Kyndryls and our service-focused culture that sets us apart," said Mark Paulek, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kyndryl. "Kyndryls are at the heart of our customers' progress, running and transforming their mission-critical systems every day. As our customers accelerate across AI adoption, modernization and cyber resilience, we are continuously strengthening our expertise and transformation capabilities to help them navigate complexity, move faster and deliver meaningful outcomes."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver employee retention and increased innovation.

According to research from Great Place To Work®, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Kyndryl also received a #2 ranking on the 2026 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has received this recognition. The designation reflects employee feedback on how valued, respected and supported they feel at work and is based on rigorous research and assessment of employee sentiment and workplace culture.

As of July 2026, Kyndryl has achieved more than 180 workplace recognitions.

Learn more information about Kyndryl careers and open job roles.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl