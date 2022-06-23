Kyndryl Announces Partnership with Oracle Focused on Cloud Services

Kyndryl becomes a delivery partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced partnership with Oracle to help customers accelerate their journey to the cloud by delivering managed cloud solutions to enterprises around the world.

As part of the alliance, Kyndryl will become a key delivery partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), expanding upon its deep experience of working with and supporting customers using Oracle products and services. With OCI, customers benefit from best-in-class security capability, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently. In addition, Kyndryl will leverage its participation in Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) to extend the reach of its global cloud services delivery capabilities across the network.

Kyndryl plans to offer a wide range of new services that leverage Oracle technologies to help companies modernize and move their applications and databases to the cloud. The solutions will be supported by Kyndryl's advisory and implementation services that are backed by thousands of experienced consultants globally who help customers to unlock the potential of their cloud-enabled IT transformation projects.

Kyndryl also intends to create customer solutions in the areas of data modernization and governance, AI-driven innovations for industries, cyber security and resiliency, and transformation of mission-critical workloads to the cloud.

Additionally, Kyndryl will support Oracle [email protected] and Oracle Exadata offerings with IT infrastructure services to assist customers with consolidating databases, lowering administration costs, and improving uptime. As a licensed reseller of Oracle software, Kyndryl provides its managed services expertise and delivers a cohesive turnkey solution to customers.

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Oracle and will work to help customers modernize applications and workloads to accelerate and succeed on their journey to the cloud," said Stephen Leonard, Global Alliances & Partnerships Leader, Kyndryl. "The combination of Kyndryl managed services and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides a versatile and efficient foundation for companies to confidently move, build and run their mission-critical IT operations in the cloud."

"Enterprises are feeling intense pressure to modernize their businesses rapidly while maintaining the continuity of mission-critical operations," said Doug Smith, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Oracle. "The combination of Kyndryl's expertise and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure empowers these organizations to realize their desired business outcomes from the latest technological innovations. Through this partnership, we will expand our reach, helping more customers around the world move critical workloads to the cloud."

Kyndryl maintains vast experience managing Oracle solutions on various public cloud platforms and on-premises for many large enterprises and provides a holistic approach encompassing Oracle solutions and non-Oracle workloads for a large Fortune 100 customer base worldwide, such as mining company Canadian Malartic. Kyndryl helped Canadian Malartic address and handle its Oracle managed services needs, including safely and effectively modernizing its JD Edwards applications environment for OCI.

To further Kyndryl's OCI expertise and skills in support of the partnership, Kyndryl has established a global competency center and devoted resources to expand and increase Oracle Cloud certifications across Kyndryl's managed services team.

Kyndryl is positioned and registered with the Oracle Partner Network in 53 countries, enabling true global service delivery. As an Oracle partner, Kyndryl will focus on cross-industry services to help customers modernize their applications and databases for the cloud. Key areas of focus for the services include:

Resiliency and Disaster Recovery options, such as zero latency data loss recovery appliances and security services for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Network and Edge computing capabilities that leverage Oracle data center reach using Oracle's Roving Edge Infrastructure and Kyndryl Managed Services.

Data analytics services enabled by Kyndryl's IT specific applied AI.

Advanced database consolidation and migration of on-prem ERP software to OCI.

