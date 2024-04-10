Kyndryl expands collaboration with EY to optimize mission-critical auditing and consulting operations

Kyndryl to help enhance SAP® processes and bolster EY's security through Kyndryl Consult

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announces the renewal of a five-year agreement, with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) to continue managing its SAP environment, as well as provide modernization and security services for the mission-critical systems that support its auditing and consulting operations.

This work builds on a nearly decade-long collaboration under which Kyndryl has run and managed EY SAP workloads. EY will also leverage the experience of Kyndryl Consult to help analyze and optimize its SAP processes. With insight and guidance from Kyndryl Consult experts, EY can identify new performance efficiencies that support its current SAP environment, as well as its longer-term growth and modernization goals.

"The collaboration with Kyndryl is critical to the overall business success of EY," said EY Technology Partner, Tim Monson. "The EY SAP environment is a mix of both on-premises and cloud solutions, and Kyndryl plays a key role in supporting EY global financial processing on SAP around the globe. Kyndryl's commitment to a true collaboration is what makes the relationship work and is truly special."

"Just as our teams across Kyndryl help our customers solve their biggest business challenges, EY has a proven history of helping its clients create long-term value," said Amy Salcido, President, Kyndryl US. "We understand EY has rapidly changing requirements and business needs. Through our experience and expertise, we are enabling them to react with agility and better support their clients. We're proud to be a longstanding collaborator and look forward to all we'll continue to accomplish together."

Additionally, Kyndryl Consult will enhance the cyber resiliency of EY IT operations with further security for mission-critical workloads, deliver service continuity and evolve data protection around business transactions with EY customers. Kyndryl will integrate new, endpoint security technology using Zero Trust principles to support EY's compliance with shifting auditing standards and improve protection against cybersecurity threats. Specifically, Kyndryl is incorporating new technology to enhance security vulnerability scanning, as well as integrating and running new malware and identity verification systems.

