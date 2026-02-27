Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Notice of April 13, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. ("Kyndryl" or the "Company") (NYSE: KD) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of Kyndryl who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 7, 2024 and February 9, 2026. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: On February 9, 2026, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Form 10-Q Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and that "the Company anticipates reporting material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting for the period covered in the Quarterly Report, as well as for the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and the first two fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2026, which are expected to include, but may not be limited to, the effectiveness and strength of certain functions at the Company, including with respect to controls related to information and communication and tone at the top," as well as the departure of its C.F.O and General Counsel. On this news, the price of Kyndryl's shares fell $12.90 per share, or 55%, to close at $10.59 on February 9, 2026.

The case is Brander v. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00782.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Kyndryl and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until April 13, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

