Kyndryl Named a Customers' Choice in Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services for Second Consecutive Year

Recognized in the Customers' Choice quadrant, Kyndryl received the highest number of customer responses among eligible vendors, with a 93% willingness to recommend score*

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) report for the second consecutive year.

The Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" synthesizes verified peer reviews into aggregated insights for technology buyers. During the 18-month evaluation period, Kyndryl received a total of 71 customer responses—the highest volume among all eligible vendors included in the report. Reviewers gave Kyndryl an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, with 87% of customers scoring the company a perfect 5-star rating. Additionally, 93% of customer reviewers stated a definitive willingness to recommend Kyndryl's services.

"Customer feedback is one of the most important measures of success," said Michael Przytula, Global Practice Leader, Digital Workplace Services, Kyndryl. "We believe this peer recognition, together with Kyndryl's position as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, reflects our commitment to helping customers transform workplace experiences and achieve meaningful business outcomes."

In the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for ODWS, Kyndryl is positioned as a Leader, reflecting a strong ability to execute and demonstrating a completeness of vision — which we feel is grounded in an experience-led strategy, AI-powered innovation, and a consulting-led transformation approach. Together with the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer," where recognition is driven entirely by verified customer reviews and real-world experiences, we feel highlighting strong satisfaction of Kyndryl's execution of digital workplace services. We believe this combined recognition illustrates that Kyndryl is building trusted, outcome-focused partnerships with clients.

For more information, visit Kyndryl Digital Workplace Services.

Gartner Disclaimer

*71 total reviews as of February 2026

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, Karl Rosander, Katja Ruud, Biswajit Maity, Matt Baldino, Joe Trejo, 10 November 2025.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, By Peer Community Contributor, 24 April 2026.

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About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl press contact

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SOURCE Kyndryl