Kyndryl Names Antoine Shagoury As Chief Technology Officer, Announces Kyndryl Customer Advisory Practice

ARMONK, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, the new, independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM's (NYSE: IBM) Managed Infrastructure Services business, announced the appointment of Antoine Shagoury as the company's Chief Technology Officer. In addition, Kyndryl also is establishing an advisory practice of senior experts to assist customers with designing and deploying advanced technology environments to tackle the increasing demands of a digital world, and has named industry veteran Vic Bhagat as a Senior Partner of the advisory practice.

Antoine Shagoury Vic Bhagat

"Kyndryl's goal is to apply the most modern and resilient IT systems and talent to help customers realize their business ambitions," said Elly Keinan, group president of Kyndryl. "Antoine Shagoury is an experienced global leader with significant expertise in mission critical systems and operations, who will direct our technology strategy and investments to advance the vital systems that power progress for our customers."

Mr. Shagoury comes to Kyndryl as a venture partner at Ridge-Lane LP, a strategic advisory and venture development firm focused on solutions to grand challenges in education, sustainability, and information technology. Previously, Mr. Shagoury served as an executive vice president and global chief information officer at State Street Corporation, where he served on State Street's management committee and was responsible for managing enterprise-wide technology, transformation and modernization, directly supporting operations in 27 countries. Prior to joining State Street, Mr. Shagoury was group chief operating officer and CIO at the London Stock Exchange Group, responsible for global operations across capital markets, information and data services, post-trade and technology. Mr. Shagoury also served as CIO at the American Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange Alternext. He is a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in business administration and a concentration in managed infrastructure services.

The founding member of Kyndryl's Advisory Practice will be Vic Bhagat, an IT industry veteran who is joining Kyndryl as a Senior Partner. Mr. Bhagat has been senior vice president and chief information officer of Verizon Enterprise Solutions, executive vice president and chief information officer of EMC, and as CIO for several divisions of General Electric, including GE Aviation Services, CNBC, GE Corporate, and GE India and Southeast Asia.

Mr. Bhagat is currently president of Matrix CvC, advising enterprises on operational excellence and digital process transitions. He has been an active investor and advisor to many start-up organizations that are focused on AI and machine learning. A native of Wellesley, Massachusetts, Mr. Bhagat is a graduate of the University of Louisville with a BS in information systems and marketing.

"Kyndryl has a deep reservoir of data and advanced IP, and we are adding experts with experience in managing the world largest and most demanding IT environments," Keinan said. "The Kyndryl Advisory Practice will be a unique capability combining deep expertise and insights for our customers. As Senior Partner, Vic's perspective and experience will be a great asset to Kyndryl customers as they modernize and manage their broad IT ecosystem."

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages the most modern, efficient and reliable technology environments for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts. Its previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

SOURCE IBM

Related Links

www.ibm.com

