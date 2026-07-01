Kyndryl Partners with Microsoft to Expand Sovereignty Solutioning

Kyndryl Sovereignty Solutioning combined with Microsoft Sovereign Cloud capabilities helps customers strengthen choice, control and resilience

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced an expansion of its sovereignty solutioning through new capabilities and services with Microsoft. The collaboration combines Kyndryl Sovereignty Solutioning with Microsoft Sovereign Cloud capabilities to help customers design, build and operate cloud architectures that align with evolving data residency and operational requirements while maintaining flexibility and innovation.

The capabilities support the full spectrum of Microsoft's sovereign cloud approach, including public cloud capabilities and private cloud solutions using Microsoft Azure Local, enabling architectures that meet evolving data residency and operational requirements. Together, Kyndryl and Microsoft help organizations address sovereignty across data and operational domains, translating regulatory frameworks into practical, scalable architectures that support modernization, AI‑enabled use cases and long‑term compliance.

Governments and highly regulated industries are navigating geopolitical uncertainty, expanding data localization preferences and increasingly complex IT environments. As sovereignty becomes a design principle for IT strategies, organizations need trusted partners to translate regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, DORA and NIS2 into practical architectures. The joint capabilities combine Kyndryl's advisory, engineering and operational expertise with Microsoft's sovereign cloud offerings to address these needs.

"Kyndryl understands the reality of sovereignty through our firsthand experience with government expectations in Europe, and our strategic alliance with Microsoft brings together complementary strengths to help customers operationalize sovereignty in a practical, scalable way," said Giovanni Carraro, Global Strategic Alliances Leader, Kyndryl. "By collaborating with Microsoft, we can help customers align their sovereignty goals with real-world architectures, thus balancing control, resilience and performance across hybrid and distributed environments."

"Kyndryl's deep expertise in designing and operating complex, regulated environments complements Microsoft's comprehensive sovereign cloud capabilities, including controls designed to support data residency requirements, access governance and regulatory compliance," said Ihab Foudeh, EMEA Enterprise Partner Solutions General Manager, Microsoft. "Together, we are helping organizations adopt cloud services in ways that respect their local requirements while still enabling modernization and innovation."

Customers can leverage Kyndryl's Sovereignty Readiness Assessment to evaluate their current posture across data, operational and technical domains, identify gaps and dependencies and develop a phased roadmap. Kyndryl will support implementation and ongoing operations using sovereignty-ready architectures that incorporate Microsoft Sovereign Cloud capabilities, including public cloud solutions using Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, and sovereign private cloud solutions using Azure Local in connected and disconnected deployment models designed to support varying levels of data residency, operational independence and jurisdictional control as needed.

This complementary, unified approach supports sensitive and regulated workloads, including AI-enabled use cases, with a focus on data governance and model locality.

Kyndryl brings deep experience managing mission-critical systems end-to-end and can help customers integrate Microsoft's sovereign public cloud capabilities alongside private cloud solutions, regional providers and on-premises infrastructure. This enables organizations to maintain flexibility and choice while operating under sovereignty constraints with appropriate controls and visibility. For example, governments and organizations in highly regulated industries such as financial services can leverage these capabilities to support workloads requiring strict data residency, enhanced auditability and controlled operational access within national or regional boundaries.

Learn more about Kyndryl Sovereignty services.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed services to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl