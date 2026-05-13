KYNDRYL TO SPEAK AT J.P.MORGAN INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON MAY 18

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Kyndryl

May 13, 2026, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter will speak at the J.P.Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 2:50 p.m. ET. During the event, Mr. Schroeter will discuss information regarding Kyndryl's business and/or financial performance.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Kyndryl's investor relations website at investors.kyndryl.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the live presentation.

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Investor Contact:
[email protected]

Kyndryl Media Contact:
[email protected]

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