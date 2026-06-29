KYOCERA AVX Releases new Web-Based Antenna Integration Tool

The new KYOCERA AVX Antenna Integrator Studio is designed to streamline, accelerate, and optimize the antenna selection process for RF design engineers and, in turn, improve product quality, performance, and go-to-market timelines for manufacturers.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released a new web-based RF engineering tool — the Antenna Integrator Studio.

Wireless connectivity has become a ubiquitous capability for electronic products extending throughout every industry. As such, RF engineering has become an essential element of most electronic product designs. Selecting the right antenna and the right PCB positioning for that antenna is a crucial part of this process, as the wrong selections can result in signal attenuation, severe impedance mismatch, drastically reduced range, and excessive battery drain. Avoiding these outcomes is especially imperative in industries with strict performance, space, and environmental constraints, including the consumer electronics, automotive, medical, IIoT, telecommunications, and high-speed networking industries.

The powerful KYOCERA AVX Antenna Integrator Studio tool helps RF engineers make smarter, faster, data-driven decisions. Post this

The new KYOCERA AVX Antenna Integrator Studio is designed to streamline, accelerate, and optimize the antenna selection and placement processes for RF engineers and, in turn, improve product quality, performance, and go-to-market timelines for manufacturers.

It's also designed for easy, intuitive use. You simply enter your PCB size and the number of antennas you need, select your target frequency bands, choose your optimization priority — maximizing efficiency or minimizing cost, and click "Analyze" to instantly reveal the most suitable antennas in the most optimal positions for your PCB layout, along with interactive performance charts. You can then analyze the results in detail — evaluating efficiency, return loss, peak gain, and radiation patterns across frequency bands — and download DXF and 3D files for seamless integration into your PCB design. The Antenna Integrator Studio also makes it easy to order samples and begin prototyping and includes a roughly four-minute video tutorial that walks users through a workflow to further enhance ease of use.

This first version of the new KYOCERA AVX Antenna Integrator Studio includes thousands of simulations of board-mounted embedded antennas. Future versions will include additional features and antenna technologies.

"Our new Antenna Integrator Studio is a powerful online tool designed to help RF engineers make smarter, faster, data-driven decisions during the antenna selection and layout process and deliver higher-quality, higher-performance wireless products," said Carmen Redondo, Director of Global Marketing – Antennas at KYOCERA AVX. "Competing solutions often require engineers to manually select and place antennas on their digital board layout to evaluate results. The Antenna Integrator Studio eliminates that guesswork — saving valuable time — and makes it quick and easy for engineers to optimize their designs for performance or cost effectiveness and evaluate simulated performance, which helps accelerate go-to-market timelines."

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's intuitive new web-based RF engineering tool, the Antenna Integrator Studio, and its extensive selection of tested, proven, and globally trusted antenna products and services, please visit the embedded links.

For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

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SOURCE KYOCERA AVX