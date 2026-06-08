KYOCERA AVX SHOWCASES CUTTING-EDGE RF & MICROWAVE COMPONENT TECHNOLOGIES AT IMS 2026

The team is presenting a microwave application seminar about thin-film sputtering technologies and exhibiting its extensive selection of cutting-edge RF and microwave components, including capacitors, couplers, filters, antennas, inductors, and resistive products engineered to solve complex SWaP-C, performance, and reliability challenges in 5G, 6G, IoT, aerospace, defense, radar, and satcom applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, is exhibiting at IMS 2026, also known as the IEEE International Microwave Theory Symposia, which is taking place this week — Sunday, June 7, through Friday, June 12 — in Boston.

IMS is the world's largest and most prestigious conference and exhibition dedicated to the RF and microwave industry, offering attendees unique opportunities to learn and share knowledge about the latest technological advancements, theories, practices, tools, techniques, products, and services; network with peers, innovators, and thought leaders; and collaboratively solve the challenges currently facing the industry — including intensifying thermal management and size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) constraints, software-defined complexity, and massive demand for multi-domain testing, sub-terahertz frequencies, and quantum performance.

Solutions address SWaP-C, performance, & reliability challenges in 5G, 6G, IoT, mil/aero, satcom, auto, medical, & more. Post this

IMS 2026 will welcome more than 8,400 attendees representing 55 different countries and the full scope of the wireless technology supply chain, extending from academia, raw materials, chip design, and software emulation to automated testing, regulatory compliance, defense systems, and corporate purchasing. It will also feature more than 500 exhibiting companies, 14 selected startups, and four distinct but complementary symposia combined into a unified experience: the IEEE MTT-S RF Integrated Circuits (RFIC) Symposium (June 7–9), the new IEEE MTT-S RF Systems & Applications (RFSA) Symposium and IEEE MTT-S RF Technology & Techniques (RFTT) Symposium (June 8–11), and the ARFTG Microwave Measurement Conference (June 12).

As part of the IEEE MTT-S RF Technology & Techniques (RFTT) Symposium, on Thursday, June 11, KYOCERA AVX Principle Research Engineer Jonathan Herr will present a microwave application seminar, "Using Thin-Film Sputtering Technologies to Create new Bias Options," which bridges the gap between thin-film material science and broadband RF circuit layout to help microwave design engineers overcome physical board constraints without sacrificing signal integrity or DC bias efficiency.

Jonathan will also join KYOCERA AVX Vice President of Advanced RF Products Marianne Berolini, Chief Scientist Joe Hock, Technical Sales Manager Christine McAllister, and Associate Product Marketing Manager Kalli Todd at the KYOCERA AVX exhibition (Booth #16075), which will showcase a variety of capacitors, couplers, filters, antennas, inductors, and resistive products engineered for high-frequency, ultra-low-loss, and high-density performance in 5G, 6G, and IoT applications and stable, high-reliability, mission-critical performance in aerospace, defense, radar, and satcom applications.

KYOCERA AVX IMS 2026 Exhibit highlights include:

RF and microwave capacitors designed and manufactured for optimal performance in RF (3kHz – 1GHz), microwave (1–300GHz), optical, and high-RF-power applications extending throughout the consumer, commercial, industrial, telecommunications, automotive, military, aerospace, space, and medical industries — including the newly expanded range of 550/560 Series ultra-broadband capacitors, which are built to satisfy surging cross-market demand for high-speed, high-bandwidth optical communication systems.

Thin-film directional couplers, like the DB0402 3dB 90° hybrid couplers, that leverage advanced multilayer technology to deliver elite high-frequency performance — including low insertion loss, high isolation, seamless signal distribution, and superior directivity — in a rugged, ultra-compact footprint and support reliable automatic assembly.

EMI, low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, and feedthrough filters engineered to unlock superior performance across RF and microwave frequencies in applications with demanding precision, size, and reliability criteria — including BP1206 and BP2816 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters, which deliver highly repeatable and reliable RF performance in a wide range of high-power telecommunications, military, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics applications with crowded PCBs.

Antennas optimized to facilitate wireless connectivity in a wide variety of applications extending throughout the automotive, industrial, IoT, consumer, medical, transportation, and networking industries — including high-reliability standard and ultra-small chip antennas rigorously tested to AEC-Q200 requirements, such as the A-Series all-in-one (LTE, GNSS, and NTN) embedded automotive broadband antennas and 2.4GHz automotive corner chip antennas.

RF and microwave inductors engineered to deliver optimal efficiency, precise impedance control, and superior space savings, reliability, signal integrity, and low-loss performance in critical high-frequency telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and high-speed data systems.

Attenuators, resistors, and terminations designed to optimize circuit performance, improve energy efficiency, and exhibit exceptional accuracy, stability, and reliability in a wide range of industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and medical applications

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's IMS 2026 exhibition and its extensive selection of tested, proven, and globally trusted RF and microwave products — including capacitors, couplers, filters, antennas, inductors, and resistive products — please visit the embedded links or visit them on-site in Boston, June 7–12, at booth #16075. To order these and other KYOCERA AVX components and solutions, please contact your local sales representative or visit one of our trusted distributors.

For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

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