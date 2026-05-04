KYOCERA AVX RELEASES MULTILAYER VARISTORS OPTIMIZED FOR 48V AUTOMOTIVE POWER SUPPLY SYSTEMS

TransGuard VT Series high-temperature, automotive-grade MLVs provide extremely reliable, cost-effective protection from electrical transients in automotive, industrial, and transportation applications, including electric passenger and commercial vehicles, e-bikes, e-scooters, golf carts, and their charging stations.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, added new high-temperature, automotive-grade multilayer varistors (MLVs) engineered for 48V power supply systems to its proven TransGuard® VT Series, which was the first in the industry to offer MLVs rated for 175°C operation.

TransGuard VT Series high-temperature, automotive-grade MLVs are zinc-oxide-based (ZnO-based) ceramic semiconductor devices that combine extremely reliable bidirectional overvoltage protection and EMI/RFI attenuation capabilities in compact, SMT packages that reduce the need for discrete MLCCs, providing both BOM cost and board space savings. These transient voltage suppression (TVS) devices support operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +175°C with zero derating across the entire range and are qualified to AEC-Q200, IEC 61000-4-2, and ISO 10605. They also exhibit high current and energy handling capabilities, multi-strike capabilities, and low leakage and have the highest human-body model (HBM) electrostatic discharge (ESD) classification — Class 6, which means they can reliably withstand over 25,000V of ESD — and the lowest moisture sensitivity level — MSL 1, which means that they have an unlimited floor life under the specified conditions, don't require any special dry packing or handling procedures, and don't need to be baked before reflow soldering.

The new MLVs improve the cost and performance of high-temp 48V industrial, automotive, and transportation power supplies Post this

Ideal applications for TransGuard VT Series MLVs include protecting high-temperature automotive, industrial, and transportation applications from ESD, load dumps, and voltage spikes caused by AC and DC motors, engines, radiators, relays, jump starts, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and downhole drilling.

The new 48V System VT Series MLVs are designed and tested for use in motor vehicles with 48V power supplies, rated for operating temperatures up to 150°C, and additionally qualified to VDA-320. They're currently available in five EIA chip sizes (0805, 1206, 1210, 1812, and 2220) and rated for 56VDC or 40VAC working, 100–110V clamping, 48V jump start, 30–1,500A, 0.2–9J transients, and capacitance values extending from 80–2,800pF. Ideal applications include electric vehicles — ranging from e-bikes, e-scooters, and golf carts to passenger and commercial vehicles — and their charging stations.

Several TransGuard VT Series MLV part numbers — including a few of the new 48V System VT Series MLVs — are also available with KYOCERA AVX's industry-proven FLEXITERM® terminations, which are engineered to withstand severe vibrations, up to 5mm of mechanical board flexure, and up to 3,000 temperature cycles extending to 150°C without any internal cracking, which well exceeds the AEC-Q200 testing requirement of 1,000 cycles at up to 125°.

Other attributes common to all TransGuard VT Series MLVs include RoHS-compliant 100% matte-tin-plated terminations with nickel barriers and tape and reel packaging with 1,000, 4,000, or 10,000 parts.

The complete range of TransGuard VT Series is currently available in six case sizes spanning 0603–2220 and rated for operating temperatures up to 150°C (VTA3) or 175°C (VTA7), working voltages spanning 12–56VDC and 4–40VAC, clamping voltages spanning 32–110V, jump start voltages spanning 20–48V, 20–2,150A, 0.1–9.0J transients, and capacitance values extending from 60–2,800pF.

"Our tested and proven TransGuard VT Series high-temperature, automotive-grade MLVs provide excellent bidirectional overvoltage protection and EMI/RFI attenuation in a single SMT package, have the highest rated operating temperatures in the MLV industry, and don't require any derating over the specified temperature range," said Perrin Hardee, Product Marketing Manager at KYOCERA AVX. "They're also extremely reliable and cost-effective. So, we're very excited extend the series' cost and performance advantages to our customers in the automotive industry with the release of the new VT Series MLVs for 48V systems. Given the steadily growing number of sensitive automotive electronic systems and the wide range of transients in harsh, high-temperature automotive environments, these new MLVs will help solve many common challenges."

For more information about TransGuard VT Series high-temperature, automotive-grade MLVs, including the new 48V System VT Series MLVs, or the complete KYOCERA AVX portfolio of multilayer varistors, please visit the links embedded here or reach out to [email protected]. To order, please visit Mouser Electronics and DigiKey.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

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SOURCE KYOCERA AVX