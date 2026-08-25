KYOCERA AVX RELEASES VIBRATION-PROOF ALUMINUM ELECTROLYTIC CAPACITORS

The new AEVA and AEVB Series aluminum electrolytic capacitors are engineered for harsh industrial environments, delivering high-CV, long-lifetime performance in compact, surface-mount packages that reliably withstand up to 30g acceleration and operating temperatures extending from -55° to +125°C.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released two new series of compact, vibration-proof aluminum electrolytic capacitors engineered for harsh industrial environments.

Designed to overcome the mechanical stress challenges that have limited the application of aluminum electrolytic capacitors in industrial applications, the new AEVA and AEVB Series aluminum electrolytic capacitors feature compact, surface-mount form factors equipped with innovative plastic supports that improve vibration performance and unique termination shapes that maximize the soldering area. These features also increase the capacitors' board mounting strength.

AEVA and AEVB Series capacitors deliver rugged, reliable performance in high-temp and vibration industrial applications. Post this

The new AEVA and AEVB Series aluminum electrolytic capacitors feature liquid electrolyte dielectrics, provide high-CV performance in smaller packages than competing can-type aluminum electrolytics, and ruggedly withstand up to 30g acceleration and operating temperatures as low as -55°C and as high as +125°C. They exhibit very low ESR, low leakage (≤0.01CV or 3μA, whichever is greater), and high endurance, with rated lifetimes up to 5,000 hours at rated voltage and 125°C, and are halogen-free, lead-free compatible, and RoHS compliant. Both series are ideally suited for industrial applications exposed to high vibration and temperatures — including robotics, embedded motor control units, photovoltaic inverters, power tools, DC/DC converters, and uninterruptable power supplies (UPS) — and are shipped on 15" reels and compatible with reflow soldering to support automated placement.

AEVA Series vibration-proof aluminum electrolytic capacitors are currently available in five case sizes (0810, 1010, 1213, 1616, and 1821) and rated for 6.3–100VDC, 10μF–4,700μF ±20%, operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C, and up to 4,000 hours endurance at rated voltage and 125°C.

AEVB Series vibration-proof aluminum electrolytic capacitors are currently available in four case sizes (0810, 1010, 1213, and 1616) and rated for 16–50VDC, 47μF–2,200μF ±20%, operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +125°C, and up to 5,000 hours endurance at rated voltage and 125°C.

"Mechanical stress has long been a critical concern for aluminum electrolytic capacitors," said Mack Cartagena, Staff Research Development Engineer, KYOCERA AVX. "To overcome this common challenge, we gave the new AEVA and AEVB series a unique plastic support and special terminations designed to increase the soldering area. These features significantly improve board-mounting strength and ensure reliable performance under up to 30g of acceleration. These capacitors are also rated for operating temperatures up to +125°C to effectively address the demands of industrial applications, and every unit is tested in accordance with international standards to uphold the exceptional quality that KYOCERA AVX is known for."

For more information about the new AEVA and AEVB Series vibration-proof aluminum electrolytic capacitors from KYOCERA AVX, or its complete portfolio of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, visit the embedded links to access the product pages or contact the technical support team. To order, please contact your local sales representative or visit one of our trusted distributors.

For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

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SOURCE KYOCERA AVX