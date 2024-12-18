KYOCERA SGS Precision Tools Unveils Transformative Solar Installation in Northeast Ohio with Hello Sunray 

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA SGS Precision Tools, a global leader in precision manufacturing, announces the completion of its solar energy installation in Northeastern Ohio, executed in partnership with Hello Sunray, a trusted leader in renewable energy solutions. This initiative marks a significant milestone in KYOCERA 's commitment to achieving 100% renewable energy at all sites by 2031, while advancing a greener future for the region.

"At KYOCERA, promoting sustainable management is at the core of our mission," said Tom Haag, President at KYOCERA SGS Precision Tools. "This project reflects our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, building a circular economy, optimizing energy use, and driving meaningful change in the communities we serve. By partnering with Hello Sunray, we've been able to realize a custom energy solution to meet our energy demands."

KYOCERA partnered with Hello Sunray to not only rethink its energy usage but also set a precedent for corporate responsibility in the manufacturing sector. From initial consultation and analysis to construction and installation, Hello Sunray designed a solar solution that complemented existing infrastructure and met the highest standards of quality.

"This collaboration is a testament to what can be achieved when forward-thinking companies invest in renewable energy solutions," said Anthony Manna, President of Hello Sunray. "Together, we're making strides toward a more sustainable future for Northeast Ohio—not to mention creating significant, immediate cost savings for KYOCERA's operations."

The solar project includes a state-of-the-art system that reduces KYOCERA's reliance on traditional energy sources, contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change. The system features advanced production monitoring technology, allowing real-time data access and insights into energy performance, further reinforcing KYOCERA's role as a sustainability leader.

Manna added: "This project is not just about clean energy; it's about collaboration and shared responsibility. It demonstrates how partnerships between businesses, renewable energy experts, and community stakeholders can create tangible progress toward a sustainable future."

For more information about KYOCERA's sustainability initiatives or Hello Sunray's turnkey solar solutions, please contact: Sandie O'Bruba, [email protected].

About KYOCERA SGS Precision Tools

Kyocera SGS Precision Tools is a global leader in precision manufacturing, dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. Headquartered in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, the company serves industries worldwide with advanced tools and solutions.

About Hello Sunray

Hello Sunray specializes in turnkey renewable energy solutions, providing comprehensive solar design, installation, and support services to businesses and communities seeking a sustainable future.

