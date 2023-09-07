Kyocera Unimerco Selects Aras Innovator as Its Software Foundation for Transforming Product Lifecycle Management

Maker of Precision Cutting Tools Relies on Aras Innovator for Visibility and Process Management Across Product Lifecycles

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code application platform to design, build and operate complex products, announced today that Kyocera Unimerco is using Aras Innovator to manage data, information, and business processes for product lifecycle management (PLM).

Kyocera Unimerco, headquartered in Denmark, supports global sales with manufacturing facilities in Denmark, the UK, the USA and Lithuania. Full visibility and traceability of product data is essential to managing the manufacturing and supply chain operations supporting their diverse line of precision cutting tools for metalworking, woodworking, and composite materials. As the company moved to modernize manufacturing and software infrastructure, they recognized the need to evaluate new approaches to managing its product lifecycle management program.

Kyocera evaluated new PLM software solutions that would enable easier change management, reduce the amount of time spent on the product review process, and decrease the number of errors in document collaboration and management processes. After reviewing different options, the company selected the Aras Innovator platform to better support version control, traceability and engineering change management and has benefitted from:

Increased efficiency in product-related business processes

Improved access to data, documentation, and product information for all stakeholders

The ability to customize and modify software for easier management

Claus Skallerup, IT director, Kyocera Unimerco, said: "Aras Innovator is more than just an enterprise application. Innovator is open and flexible, enabling companies like ours to configure it to match our needs, which was a key factor in our choice. There is a dedicated community where the culture is welcoming, and everybody is genuinely interested in contributing to making Innovator even better. It was the right choice for us in every way. The best thing about Aras is the ability to create whatever you can imagine. That's the true value of the platform."

Roque Martin, CEO, Aras, said: "Companies like Kyocera Unimerco must manage meticulous manufacturing processes for the complex products they provide. Version control problems can lead to expensive errors, so the Aras Innovator was a natural fit to help them streamline processes. Our configurable platform gives manufacturers the visibility they need to deliver error-free products to their customers."

Aras published this case study reviewing the Kyocera Unimerco story, their PLM selection process, and why they chose Aras Innovator.

About Aras

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are using the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

