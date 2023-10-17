[Kyoto Asanoha］A challenge from Japan with strict cannabis regulations - Cannafest 2023, Europe's largest cannabis (hemp) expo

TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese hemp brand 'Kyoto Asanoha (produced by Wellness Kit Co.)' will announce the first Japanese company to exhibit at Cannafest 2023 (3-5 November 2023), the largest cannabis (hemp) expo in Europe.

This groundbreaking initiative is designed to promote Japan's unique hemp culture and history, which dates back 12,000 years.

Kyoto Asanoha will be showcasing an innovative relaxation product from Japan's oldest capital city, Kyoto: the scented hemp Kyo Sensu, a fan made of hemp.

Folding Fan (in Japanese name 'Sensu')

The fan is a traditional handicraft that originated in Japan around 1,200 years ago, and is highly valued as a decorative item as well as for keeping cool by blowing air.

  • The fan is made of 100% hemp fabric and decorated with a traditional hemp leaf pattern.
  • Innovative relaxing function: every time you blow on it, the fragrance of the essential oil we have sprayed and soaked on it spreads.
  • The innovative, relaxing functionality of the fragrance spreads as you blow on it, making it a fashionable and portable gift.

Takuya Aiuchi, CEO of Kyoto Asanoha, says: "Japan has a very deep hemp and fragrance culture and history, but many people don't know this. By exhibiting at Cannafest 2023, we want to build a bridge between Japan and Europe.

  • Overview of Cannafest 2023

One of the three largest cannabis/hemp expos in Europe, along with Germany's 'Merry Jane' and Spain's 'Spanabis', this year marks the 13th edition. Conferences on various themes will also be held.

Event name: Cannafest 2023
Date: 3-5 November 2023: 11:00-20:00 (until 18:00 on the last day)
Venue: PVA EXPO PRAHA (Prague, Czech Republic)
URL: https://www.cannafest.com/en/
Organiser: Cannafest, s.r.o.

  • "KYOTO ASANOHA".

A Japanese hemp brand dedicated to the revival of hemp culture and with a mission to build a bridge to the future while respecting the tradition. The "hemp leaf=Asanoha" is an ancient Japanese hemp pattern, a symbol of hemp's long history and importance in the modern world.

Name: KYOTO ASANOHA
Location: Rafuineazabuzyuuban701, 1-2-7, Azabujuban, Minato Ku,Tokyo To, JAPAN
Representative: TAKUYA AIUCHI
Brand website: https://www.kyoto-asanoha.com
Company website: https://wellness-kit.co.jp/

