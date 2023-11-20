Kyoto Grain System Launches Research Institute on "Genmaicha" (Brown Rice Tea)

- Move Timed with November 1, "Genmaicha Day" in Japan -

As one of Japan's leading producers of roasted rice, Kyoto Grain System Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto City, is pleased to announce the establishment of the "Genmaicha Research Institute (Japan Brown Rice Tea Research Institute)" on November 1, 2023, which is celebrated as Genmaicha Day in Japan. Its goal is to introduce genmaicha, the traditional Japanese beverage that is enjoyed daily in Japan, to people around the world, helping them develop a fondness for it and providing content that will encourage their support.

Please visit the institute's website: https://genmai-cha.jp/en/top-en/

Logo:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107945/202311162950/_prw_PI1fl_8P94Q532.png

"Genmaicha" is a type of traditional Japanese flavored tea created by blending roasted rice and green tea. While it is a unique beverage enjoyed in everyday life in Japan, it is relatively unknown abroad. Aiming to create awareness of the value and charm of this traditional genmaicha among people worldwide, the company established the Genmaicha Research Institute to ensure its continuation for the next generation and beyond.

The company will share the appeal of genmaicha that can be considered a pioneering beverage for the U.N. SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), providing guidance on how to enjoy it, savor its flavor, and suggest pairing it with various foods through diverse approaches. Furthermore, it will propose standards, criteria, and definitions as global standards, and conduct promotional and communication activities both domestically and internationally.

Kyoto Grain System also has plans for trial tastings and special campaigns for its original genmaicha. It encourages consumers to explore the charm of genmaicha and support the efforts of the Genmaicha Research Institute to make them love genmaicha even more.

Kyoto Grain System is committed to contributing to "Planetary Health" through sustainable genmaicha production at the local, national, and global levels.

Company information:
Name: Kyoto Grain System Co., Ltd.
President: Naokazu Tamiya
Address: Shiseido Kyoto bldg 2F, 480 Kitafudondo-cho, Kiduyabashi-sagaru, Aburakoji-dori, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture 600-8233, Japan
Official website: https://kyoto-grain.co.jp/en

SOURCE Kyoto Grain System Co., Ltd.

