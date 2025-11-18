Kyoto University Hosts Global Symposium on the Future of the Commons

Building Systems Where Shared Resources Become Drivers of Prosperity and Well-Being

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world searches for solutions that unite economic vitality with social and environmental balance, Kyoto University will host a global symposium at the National Press Club on November 24, 2025, to explore how the commons—shared natural, social, and cultural resources—can evolve into a new form of capital that sustains both prosperity and human well-being.

The event, titled "Kyoto University Symposium on Social Common Capital Beyond 2050: Synergistic Solutions for Planetary Health and Cultural Vitality," will convene leading scholars, innovators, and policy thinkers to reimagine the systems that allow the commons to function as productive assets rather than depleted resources.

At the center of the discussion is Social Common Capital, a framework introduced by the late economist Dr. Hirofumi Uzawa, who argued that healthy environments, robust social systems, and cultural vitality are essential forms of capital that underpin any sustainable economy. His approach offers a bridge between ecological stewardship and responsible economic growth—a conversation increasingly urgent in both Washington and worldwide.

Keynote speaker Dr. Marie Uzawa Urabe, daughter of Dr. Uzawa, will reflect on her father's intellectual legacy and its relevance to today's pursuit of inclusive, resilient prosperity.

Panel discussions will explore:

How cultural and community assets can drive economic and social resilience.





Scientific and policy innovations that enable the co-creation of sustainable ecosystems.





Financial and institutional designs that treat the commons as productive capital.





"Uzawa's concept of Social Common Capital challenges the false choice between growth and sustainability," said Professor Naoki Kondo, Head of Kyoto University's Center for Social Common Capital Beyond 2050. "Our goal is to design systems where shared resources generate both economic vitality and collective well-being—commons that truly work as capital."

Following the symposium, Kyoto University will host "Impact Startup Night," featuring entrepreneurs and investors developing regenerative, culturally grounded, and community-driven ventures inspired by commons-based thinking.

Event Details



What: Kyoto University Symposium on Social Common Capital Beyond 2050

Kyoto University Symposium on Social Common Capital Beyond 2050 When: Monday, November 24, 2025, 3:30 PM – 5:45 PM

Monday, November 24, 2025, 3:30 PM – 5:45 PM Where: The National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045

The National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045 Registration: Registration required at https://forms.gle/aqXASBQhwVCfNwVJ6

Media Contact:

Fumitaka Watanabe, Kenta Kawamura

Center for Social Common Capital beyond 2050, Kyoto University

Email: [email protected]

