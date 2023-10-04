Kyowa Kirin Announces Acceptance for Presentations at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress 2023

TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4151) announced that post-hoc analysis data from the Phase 2b study of rocatinlimab (AMG 451/KHK4083), an investigational product being studied in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), will be presented at the upcoming European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2023 in Berlin, Germany in October 11-14, 2023.

AD, a chronic, heterogeneous, inflammatory disease characterized by skin redness, pruritus, and pain, is driven by skin barrier disruption and T cell-dependent inflammatory pathways; the relative contribution of different inflammatory pathways in driving disease can vary across populations and within individuals over time.

Often beginning in childhood, AD affects 15-20% of children and up to 10% of adults, making it the 15th most common nonfatal disease. AD is prevalent in countries globally, with approximately 1 in 3 people with AD worldwide classifying their disease as moderate-to-severe. While treatment currently is available, there remains a need for additional therapeutic options with a novel mechanism of action to treat across a heterogeneous AD patient population.

e-Poster Title: Rocatinlimab improves lichenification compared with placebo in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in a Phase 2b trial
Author: Kenji Kabashima, MD, PhD., Ehsanollah Esfandiari, MD, PhD., Hirotaka Mano, ME, Camilla Chong, MD, DipPM, MFPM, Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD.
Date: October 11, 2023

e-Poster Title: Rocatinlimab improves SCORAD compared with placebo in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis regardless of baseline demographics in a Phase 2b trial
Author: Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD., Ehsanollah Esfandiari, MD, PhD., Hirotaka Mano, ME, Camilla Chong, MD, DipPM, MFPM, Kenji Kabashima, MD, PhD.
Date: October 11, 2023

e-Poster Title: Rocatinlimab improves SCORAD and DLQI in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and these effects were maintained in the 20-week off-treatment period in a double-blind randomized Phase 2b study
Author: Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD., Ehsanollah Esfandiari, MD, PhD., Camilla Chong, MD, DipPM, MFPM, Hirotaka Mano, ME, Kenji Kabashima, MD, PhD.
Date: October 11, 2023

About rocatinlimab
Rocatinlimab (AMG 451/KHK4083), an investigational product, is a potential first-in-class anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody that is being studied for its ability to inhibit and reduce the number of OX40+ pathogenic T cells responsible for driving systemic and local AD inflammatory responses.

It has been reported that effector T cells expressing OX40 are present in the lesions of patients with atopic dermatitis and are critical in the disease pathophysiology. The initial antibody was discovered in collaboration between Kyowa Kirin US Research and La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

Amgen and Kyowa Kirin Collaboration
On June 1, 2021, Kyowa Kirin and Amgen entered into an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize rocatinlimab. Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will lead the development, manufacturing, and commercialization for KHK4083/AMG 451 for all markets globally, except Japan, where Kyowa Kirin will retain all rights. If approved, the companies will co-promote the asset in the United States and Kyowa Kirin has opt-in rights to co-promote in certain other markets including Europe and Asia.

About Kyowa Kirin
Kyowa Kirin strives to create and deliver novel medicines with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company with a more than 70-year heritage, we apply cutting-edge science including expertise in antibody research and engineering, to address the needs of patients and society across multiple therapeutic areas including Nephrology, Oncology, Immunology/Allergy and Neurology. Across our four regions – Japan, Asia Pacific, North America and EMEA/International – we focus on our purpose, to make people smile, and are united by our shared values of commitment to life, teamwork/Wa, innovation, and integrity. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: https://www.kyowakirin.com/.

