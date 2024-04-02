Kyowa Kirin Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2024

PRINCETON, N.J. and TOKYO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4151) a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company (J-GSP) creating innovative medical solutions utilizing the latest biotechnology, today announced that pre-clinical data of tivozanib (KHK-4951), an investigational product, assessing the ocular pharmacokinetics of a novel tivozanib eye drop for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), will be presented at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting to be held in Seattle, Washington from May 5-9, 2024.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of severe vision loss and blindness for people aged 60 years and older in developed countries worldwide, with a profound impact on the quality of life of affected individuals. With the increase in life expectancy, the number of reported cases of AMD is increasing. The disease and its current treatment regimen add significant burden on patients, caretakers, and on health care system.

Neovascular (wet) AMD (nAMD) is characterized by abrupt central vision loss caused by abnormal blood vessel growth in the macular area, the part of the retina that is responsible for everyday activities such as reading, driving, and writing. These vessels are fragile, leak fluid, can easily break and cause bleeding. nAMD accounts for roughly 10% of all AMD cases, but almost 90% of AMD-related central vision loss.

Abstract/Presentation Title: Pre-clinical ocular pharmacokinetics and efficacy of a novel Tivozanib eye drop for neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Author: Kyosuke Satake, MS, Miwa Watanabe, PhD., Shinya Horita, PhD., Shoko Koshiba, PhD., Yoshiaki Otsu, Masanori Hiura, MS, Harunobu Tahara, PhD., Toru Amano, PhD.

Presentation: Wednesday, May 8th 2:15 – 4:00 PM PST

Location: Exhibit Hall, Quadrant A, Poster A0009

About tivozanib

Tivozanib, the active ingredient of KHK4951 is a small-molecule vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR)-1, -2, and -3 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) discovered and developed by Kyowa Kirin. KHK4951, an investigational product, is a novel nano-crystalized tivozanib eye drop designed to be delivered to the posterior ocular tissues and is being developed as a potential treatment option for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). An oral formulation of tivozanib approved for an oncology indication is currently marketed as FOTIVDA® by AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an LG Chem company, and in Europe by EUSA Pharma (UK) Ltd., a Recordati Group Company. Oncology and in Europe by EUSA Pharma (UK) Ltd. for a different indication.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, we have invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and are currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, focusing on bone/mineral, intractable hematological diseases/hemato oncology, and rare diseases. A shared commitment to our values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across the globe.

