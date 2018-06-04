Kyowa Kirin Presents New Data for Mogamulizumab from Its Lead Program in Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) at ASCO

Progression free survival (PFS) was the primary endpoint; the results that demonstrated mogamulizumab had a clinically relevant and statistically significant increase in progression free survival over vorinostat have already been presented. Infusion reaction and rash were the most common adverse events associated with mogamulizumab. QOL measurements were secondary endpoints and included Skindex-29 (SDX-29), Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-General (FACT-G) and EuroQol-5D. SDX-29 and FACT-G were reported in ASCO.

"Quality of life may be severely impacted in patients living with CTCL, and the MAVORIC study included evaluation of the effect of both treatments on a range of QOL instruments," said Jeffrey S. Humphrey, M.D., President of Kyowa Kirin Development. "We are encouraged by the QOL data and look forward to working with investigators and patient advocates to further understand how mogamulizumab might help patients with MF and SS."

About Mogamulizumab

Mogamulizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) directed against CC chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), which is frequently expressed on leukemic cells of certain hematologic malignancies including CTCL. Mogamulizumab was produced using Kyowa Hakko Kirin's proprietary POTELLIGENT® platform, which is associated with enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. Mogamulizumab is an investigational product currently under review at FDA and EMA.

About Mycosis Fungoides (MF) and Sézary Syndrome (SS)

MF and SS are the two most common subtypes of CTCL, a rare type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which is characterized by localization of malignant T lymphocytes to the skin, and depending on the stage, the disease may involve skin, blood, lymph nodes, and viscera.

About MAVORIC

MAVORIC is a Phase 3 open-label, multi-center, randomized study of mogamulizumab versus vorinostat in patients with MF and SS who have failed at least one prior systemic treatment. The study was conducted in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia, and randomized 372 patients to receive either mogamulizumab or vorinostat.

