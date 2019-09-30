Kyrgyzstan Diesel Genset Markets, 2013-2025F

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kyrgyzstan Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by KVA Rating (Below 30 KVA, 30.1-60 KVA, 60.1-150 KVA, 150.1-300 KVA, 300.1-500 KVA and Above 500 KVA), by Applications (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructural) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kyrgyzstan diesel genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-25.

Kyrgyzstan diesel genset market is expected to witness substantial growth primarily due to recovering mining sector as well as upcoming expansion plans for the oil sector such as the Kyrgyz Petroleum Company (KPC) upgradation plan. Additionally, the government plans to strengthen the healthcare sector of the country would further escalate the demand for diesel gensets in the country.

Up to 60 kVA rating diesel gensets acquired key volume share in the overall diesel generator market owing to the rising demand of these across residential and commercial applications. Additionally, these segments are expected to undergo a healthy growth owing to increased investment from Russia. This would prove beneficial for the growth of the lower rating diesel generator market in the country.

In 2018, the commercial application accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues due to the development of non-oil sectors within the country. This would drive the demand for diesel gensets in auxiliary and backup power supplies in the commercial domain. However, other verticals such as infrastructure and industrial applications would also experience healthy growth during the forecast period. Some of the key players in the Kyrgyzstan diesel generator market include - AKSA, Caterpillar and other Chinese brands.



The report comprehensively covers the market by kVA ratings, and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



