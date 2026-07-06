Kyriba partners with Merge to Bring Stablecoin Payments and Best-in-Class Treasury Management to Global Enterprises

SAN DIEGO and LONDON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyriba, the global leader in liquidity performance and treasury management, and Merge, the regulated stablecoin payment platform for enterprises, today announced a partnership to connect their respective clients with complementary capabilities across treasury and cross-border payments.

The partnership gives Kyriba's clients a proven option for regulated stablecoin infrastructure enabling faster, cheaper, and fully traceable cross-border settlement - and gives Merge's clients access to the industry-leading platform that more than 4,000 multinational corporations rely on to manage liquidity, forecast cash, and run global treasury operations.

The most acute pain for corporate treasury today is felt across high-friction cross-border corridors. For multinationals running global supply chains, payroll, and supplier payments at scale, that translates into trapped working capital, unreliable cash forecasts, and meaningful margin erosion every month.

Regulated stablecoin rails are changing the math on these corridors. Settlement that once took days now happens in minutes. All-in costs can fall materially. And every transaction is traceable end-to-end, which makes reconciliation and audit dramatically simpler for treasury teams operating across multiple jurisdictions and currencies.

The collaboration reflects how rapidly corporate finance is evolving. Treasurers and CFOs are no longer choosing between traditional infrastructure and emerging rails. They want both, working together, with the right partners on each side.

"The question treasury teams are asking isn't whether stablecoins work — it's whether they can trust the infrastructure behind them. Merge answers that: dual regulatory authorisation, Bank of England safeguarding, and a layer that's completely invisible to the recipient. For Kyriba clients running payments across Brazil, India and the UK, this is what enterprise-grade stablecoin adoption looks like." - Bob Stark, Global Head of Market Strategy, Kyriba

"Kyriba sets the standard for enterprise treasury. For our clients running complex, multi-currency operations across global markets, this partnership gives them direct access to the most trusted treasury platform in enterprise finance. It's a meaningful step in how sophisticated finance teams will operate." - Kebbie Sebastian, CEO

ABOUT KYRIBA

Kyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, trusted to transform how CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity amid economic complexity.

As a secure, transparent and scalable SaaS solution trusted by 4,000 customers across 170 countries, Kyriba delivers governed intelligence and financial automation through innovative technologies, including its trusted agentic AI (TAI), bringing precision, efficiency, and confidence to financial operations.

With an expansive ecosystem of banking, technology and consulting partners, Kyriba's platform powers 3.6 billion bank transactions and $51 trillion in payments across 10,000 banks annually — helping companies gain enterprise-wide visibility, ensure financial stability, and outperform their business strategy.

ABOUT MERGE

Merge is the regulated stablecoin payment platform built for global enterprises and financial institutions. The platform enables faster, cheaper, and fully traceable payments across borders, settling in minutes instead of days, with full auditability built in from the ground up. Based in London and backed by Octopus Ventures and Coinbase, Merge is trusted by multinational corporations and financial institutions to move value across jurisdictions without the friction, delay, or opacity of legacy correspondent banking rails. https://www.merge.money

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