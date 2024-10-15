KYRON LEARNING LAUNCHES AI-POWERED COURSE CREATION CAPABILITY, SIGNIFICANTLY DROPPING E-LEARNING DEVELOPMENT TIME AND COST

Kyron Studio incorporates the newly developed Kyron Pedagogy Framework, enabling Kyron's AI to generate pedagogically-sound interactive courses in minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyron Learning, a company focused on creating equitable access to great education, today announced a new version of Kyron Studio that is capable of automatically creating learning courses of any length and on any topic in a matter of minutes. The courses utilize Kyron's hallmark dialog-based interaction between the instructor and the student but also now feature lifelike avatars that deliver the instruction, similar to a one-on-one teaching session– all generated automatically using the latest developments in AI technology.

"Developing online courses has traditionally been a costly and labor-intensive process, with the development costs of a single hour of e-learning content ranging anywhere from 100-160 person-hours and $8,000 - $32,000, which is difficult for any program to justify," said Rajen Sheth, CEO of Kyron Learning. "Even at that level of effort and cost, it's challenging to create content that is both engaging and pedagogically sound."

INTRODUCING THE KYRON PEDAGOGY FRAMEWORK

Kyron Studio solves these problems by using generative AI to automatically build out a course plan and create high-quality videos to deliver the course material – all under the control and guidance of the curriculum developer. The courses, which can be built in 1/10 the time and at 1/10 the cost of traditional content development methods, are constructed using the newly developed Kyron Pedagogy Framework (KPF).

KPF is a set of best practices that helps Kyron's AI generate courses based on six areas of learning research: Backwards by Design, Universal Design for Learning, Active Learning, Teaching with Feedback, Differentiated Instruction, and Zone of Proximal Development. Kyron courses engage learners like never before, interacting with them via conversational dialog, while at the same time providing the instructor or learning institution with misconception and assessment data.

Curriculum developers start by choosing their course subject and learning objectives, uploading any relevant content, and then reviewing the course structure and content that Kyron Studio produces. They can customize many aspects of the course, including background images, videos, or the specific instruction that will be delivered to the learner. The course is then rendered and is ready for sharing and/or deployment to a third-party learning environment.

CALL FOR AI INNOVATORS PROGRAM PARTICIPANTS

Kyron Learning is also announcing the AI Innovators program, a partnership with forward-leaning higher educational institutions and learning providers who are using the new Kyron Studio capability to develop courses for their businesses. Participants have early access to the latest Kyron technology, and are able to influence the development of the product by working in close feedback cycles with the Kyron Learning product development team.

"At Illinois Tech, we are driven by a mission to advance technology and innovation for all," says Illinois Tech President Raj Echambadi. "Our partnership with Kyron Learning allows us to use innovative AI technologies to create immersive, high-quality learning experiences, empowering the next generation of learners to succeed in the rapidly evolving global landscape."

Kyron Studio and the Kyron Learning Platform are available for immediate use at https://www.kyronlearning.com . Inquiries for the AI Innovators Program can be sent to [email protected] .

ABOUT KYRON LEARNING

Founded in September 2022, Kyron Learning is a public benefit corporation that is focused on providing equitable access to great education for all learners. Kyron Learning provides a platform that enables curriculum developers to quickly and easily create interactive and multi-modal learning content and deliver that content to learners at scale. Kyron is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Boston and Seattle. The team is comprised of prominent educators and veteran leaders from Google and Amazon.

